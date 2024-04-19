Watch Void of Vision's 'Empty' Video

Void of Vision have unleashed a music video for their brand new single "Empty", which is the follow-up to the band's 2023 single "Angel Of Darkness".
frontman Jack Bergin had this to say about the track, "'Empty' was written halfway through our Australian tour in October last year. We'd just completed our first run of shows back since I had surgery following a brain AVM rupture in April, which left me facing mixed emotions I didn't expect.
"On one hand, we were playing our largest ever headline shows to date and selling them all out, and on the other, I was facing the fear of getting up on stage every night risking another potential rupture every set I played.
"Performing under the 'Angel Of Darkness' persona for the single campaign, I'd get up on stage and play it down from the usual high energy show we're known for, leaving every second of gratitude or appreciation to be communicated by a backing track in between songs to communicate with the audience. A protective measure sure, yet I felt vapid and far from the engaging stage persona that had led us to playing these bigger stages in the first place. We were at the peak of our career and I felt nothing but imposter syndrome up where I usually feel most at home.
"Everything quickly snowballed into more bottled up emotions surfacing, all of a sudden finding myself coming to terms with unprecedented body dysmorphia after my hospital stay. I had never even processed losing all my hair from alopecia until I had to return to societal norms after hiding away for months straight off the back of touring. I'd just been diving into a world of fashion and makeup trying to cover everything up just to hide my face and body in a world where I couldn't avoid comments and remarks, no matter how I presented myself.
"Following the Sydney date of tour we found ourselves in the studio on an off day, laying down the foundations of what would by the end of the day, become 'Empty.' I took the first words off the top of my dome, and screamed that chorus at the top of my lungs, leaving the take from that very demo the exact same as the intro in the final track you hear today. It feels suiting to return now with a song all about perception, not only by the public but also one self.. and it feels like true growth now feeling entirely realized and ready for whatever is to come."
