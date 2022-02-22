Void of Vision Go 'Dominatrix' With New Video

Australian rockers Void of Vision have released a music video for their brand new single "Dominatrix," which is the follow-up to their 2021 EP "Chronicles I: Lust".

Frontman Jack Bergin had this to say about the new track, "The process began with that simple chorus vocal hook and ended up with our most adventurous attempt at a piece of work yet. I have never written, or attempted to pen a 'love song' before but this one just came extremely easily to me.

"The lyricism of 'Dominatrix', while quite foreign within a Void of Vision song, is really complimented here by the track's pace, flaunting a certain urgency, a longing for excitement and stimulation.

"The pre-production title for this track was funnily enough 'nightclub' so I think that the music video idea was always planted in my brain from the get-go. Despite several obstacles hindering shoot day, including myself only leaving hospital the night before and a fire engine call out within the first 30 seconds of shooting, it all came out exactly how we envisioned which we were so happy with."

"I really dialed in on the producer role for this video and I think it really gave me a LOT more confidence to take the idea of that role even further in the future. I really hope it puts people in the mindset we were in while creating this, and pushes forward a side of Void of Vision that people haven't particularly been introduced to properly yet. There's a lot more where this came from that definitely pushes the envelope of the idea of VoV as a collective." Watch the video below:

