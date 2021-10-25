Dream Theater Premiere 'Awaken The Master' Video

Dream Theater have released a music video for their song "Awaken The Master". The track comes from the band's recently released 15th studio album, "A View From The Top Of The World."

John Petrucci had this to say, "It's the last song we wrote. It's also the first time I've used my eight-string guitar, which was fun for me. Back in the day when we were writing Awake, I'd always wanted to play a seven-string. So, I ordered myself one.

"I wanted to be inspired again by the instrument without any pre-conception. I used it, and I wrote in my style on the eight-string. It was actually a prototype!

"'Awaken The Master' purposefully starts with guitar only. John Myung wrote the lyrics. Recently, I heard him say, 'The master was your heart'. He was referring to awakening your heart. It's one of the heavier songs on the record due to the range of the instrument." Watch the video below:

