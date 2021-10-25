Orange County rockers Handsome Devil have announced that they will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of their debut album with a special performance this coming Friday.
The band's HD20 performance will be taking place October 29th at the The Boohaha Brew Ha Ha Craft Beer Festivals, which is billed as Haunted Oktoberfest at The OC Fairgrounds.
Handsome Devil will be kicking things off with their 20th anniversary celebration of their debut album, "Love and Kisses from The Underground", followed by Mest, and then a headline performance from Lit.
The festival's second night, on Saturday, October 30th, will feature 80s icons A Flock Of Seagulls, and The M80's. Fabs can grab tickets and more details for the festival here.
Slash Discusses Guns N' Roses Writing New Music- Led Zeppelin Share 'Ramble On' Reunion Performance Video- KISS Stream Paul's Original 'Detroit Rock City' Demo- more
Slash Announces North American Headline Tour- Trivium Reschedule Fall Tour Due To Covid Restrictions- NEEDTOBREATHE- more
Ozzy Osbourne Biopic One Big Step Closer- Slash Releases 'The River Is Rising' Video- Slipknot Livestream- System Of A Down Postpone Shows- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Injures Himself Coming Off Tour Bus- Paul McCartney To Induct Foo Fighters Into Rock Hall- Robert Plant- more
Sites and Sounds: 6 Spooky Halloween Events Coming to Tulsa
Caught In The Act: KISS End Of The Road Tour Chicago
Video Premiere: Kurt Deimer's 'Burn Together' Feat. Geoff Tate
Celebrity Warship Culture - Recreational Everything
CHAMEL3ON - The Mandala Effect
Bring Me The Horizon Announce Special Whisky A Go Go Show
Handsome Devil To Celebrate 20th Anniversary With Lit and Mest
Insane Clown Posse Announce Album Release Party
Metallica and Billy Joel To Rock Las Vegas In February
Pathology Share 'Dirge For The Infected'
Mac Sabbath Announce L.A. Show And Postpone Tour
My Morning Jacket To Free Livestream Tour Leg Kick Off
Thomas Crane Returns to Music With 'Monsters Walk Among Us'