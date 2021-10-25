Maddie & Tae Lead CMT Next Women of Country Tour

Maddie & Tae will be headlining the 2022 "CMT Next Women of Country Tour Presents: All Song No Static Tour," which will also feature Callista Clark and a CMT Next Women of Country inductee Sacha.
The tour will be kicking off on January 6th at the Town Theatre in Oklahoma City, OK and will be concluding on February 12th at the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, GA.
CMT's SVP of Music & Talent Leslie Fram had this to say, "We are so excited to have CMT's Next Women of Country tour back on the road and to announce our favorite dynamic duo Maddie & Tae as headliners!
"I've loved having the opportunity to watch their careers soar since we first welcomed them into our program in 2015 and equally thrilled Callista and Sacha - two of our brightest newcomers - will have the opportunity to share the stage and be part of such an amazing tour."
Tickets will go on sale this Friday, October 29th at 10AM CT at MaddieandTae.com and CMT.com. See the dates below:
01/6 - Town Theatre - Oklahoma City, OK
01/7 - House of Blues - Houston, TX
01/12 - Brighton Music Hall- Boston, MA
01/13 - Gramercy Theatre - New York, NY
01/14 - Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD
01/15 - Jergel's Rhythm Grille - Warrendale, PA
01/19 - Moonshine Beach- San Diego, CA
01/20 - The Roxy - West Hollywood, CA
01/21 - Club Rodeo Rio - San Jose, CA
01/22 - Goldfield Trading Post - Sacramento, CA
02/3 - Elevation at The Intersection - Grand Rapids, MI
02/4 - The Castle Theater - Bloomington, IL
02/5 - The Bluestone - Columbus, OH
02/10 - Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville, TN
02/11 - Von Braun Center - Mars Music Hall - Huntsville, AL
02/12 - Buckhead Theatre - Atlanta, GA
Maddie And Tae Open Up About Depression Struggles
Rolling Stones Stream 'Tattoo You' Rarities- Metallica and Billy Joel To Rock Vegas- Red Fang Host Their Own Funeral- The Pretty Reckless- more
Slash Discusses Guns N' Roses Writing New Music- Led Zeppelin Share 'Ramble On' Reunion Performance Video- KISS Stream Paul's Original 'Detroit Rock City' Demo- more
Slash Announces North American Headline Tour- Trivium Reschedule Fall Tour Due To Covid Restrictions- NEEDTOBREATHE- more
Ozzy Osbourne Biopic One Big Step Closer- Slash Releases 'The River Is Rising' Video- Slipknot Livestream- System Of A Down Postpone Shows- more
Sites and Sounds: 6 Spooky Halloween Events Coming to Tulsa
Caught In The Act: KISS End Of The Road Tour Chicago
Video Premiere: Kurt Deimer's 'Burn Together' Feat. Geoff Tate
Celebrity Warship Culture - Recreational Everything
CHAMEL3ON - The Mandala Effect
The Rolling Stones Stream 'Tattoo You' Rarities
The Doors: Live At The Bowl '68 Special Edition Hitting Movie Theaters
Eric Clapton Jams Fleetwood Mac Classic 'Black Magic Woman'
Maddie & Tae Lead CMT Next Women of Country Tour
Learn to Count 1-2-3-4 with Johnny Ramone Book Coming
Songs Inspired By The Film The Beatles And India Coming This Week
Metallica Share Rescheduled South American Tour Dates
Red Fang Host Their Own Funeral With 'Rabbit In Hives' Video