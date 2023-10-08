Maddie & Tae Expand 'We Need Christmas'

(UMG Nashville) Multi-Platinum country duo Maddie & Tae are sparking the holiday spirit with We Need Christmas (Extended Version), which is scheduled to be released on October 27th.

Three additional Christmas classics - "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas," "The Christmas Song" and "White Christmas" - round out the track list for the nine-song project, that features both holiday favorites and festive original songs.

"We had so much fun making and releasing We Need Christmas, we decided to extend it! We hope y'all feel the joy and spirit," shared Maddie & Tae.

Maddie & Tae's We Need Christmas (Extended Version) Track List:

1. "This Christmas"

2. "It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas"

3. "Holly Jolly Christmas"

4. "O Come All Ye Faithful"

5. "The Christmas Song"

6. "Merry Married Christmas"

7. "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)"

8. "White Christmas"

9. "We Need Christmas"

Maddie & Tae recently released their new single, "Heart They Didn't Break," available on all platforms and playing on country radio now. The song's lyrics tell a story of true friendship in times of heartbreak, as the pair take turns on lead vocals. American Songwriter praises, "The release continues Maddie & Tae's symbiotic harmonies and endlessly catchy melodies," while Taste Of Country calls it "a best friend ballad that's sure to stick to the hearts of country music fans."

