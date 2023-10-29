Maddie & Tae Get Festive With 'We Need Christmas (Extended Version)'

(UMG Nashville) Multi-Platinum country duo Maddie & Tae are sparking the holiday spirit with We Need Christmas (Extended Version). Three additional Christmas classics - "It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas," "The Christmas Song" and "White Christmas" - round out the track list for the nine-song project, that features both holiday favorites and festive original songs.
"We're so excited that our new holiday album is waiting for you when the Christmas spirit hits," shared Maddie & Tae. "We've added three of our favorite holiday songs to We Need Christmas, and hope it adds some joy to your holiday season. It's never too early in our book!"
Maddie & Tae's We Need Christmas (Extended Version) Track List:
1. "This Christmas"
2. "It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas"
3. "Holly Jolly Christmas"
4. "O Come All Ye Faithful"
5. "The Christmas Song"
6. "Merry Married Christmas"
7. "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)"
8. "White Christmas"
9. "We Need Christmas"
Maddie & Tae's current single, "Heart They Didn't Break," is available on all platforms and playing on country radio now. The song's lyrics tell a story of true friendship in times of heartbreak, as the pair take turns on lead vocals. American Songwriter praises, "The release continues Maddie & Tae's symbiotic harmonies and endlessly catchy melodies," while Taste Of Country calls it "a best friend ballad that's sure to stick to the hearts of country music fans."
