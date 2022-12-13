Maddie & Tae Extend All Song No Static Tour Into 2023

Tour poster

Maddie & Tae have announced that they will continue their highly successful headlining All Song No Static Tour with a brand new leg in the spring of 2023.

The new 2023 leg will find the duo visiting 12 additional markets beginning with Madison, WI's Majestic Theatre on March 16th, with dates running through April 8th in Uncasville, CT.

They will be joined by special guest Patrick Murphy are several of the stops including Madison, Liberty Township, Jeffersonville, Hays, Omaha, Hobart, Detroit, Portland, and Huntington, NY. See the dates below:

Maddie & Tae All Song No Static Tour 2023 Dates:

March 16 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre*

March 17 - Liberty Township, OH - Lori's Roadhouse*

March 18 - Jeffersonville, IN - The Jefferson*

March 23 - Mayetta, KS - Prairie Band Casino and Resort

March 24 - Hays, KS - Fox Theatre*

March 25 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown*

March 30 - Hobart, IN - Art Theater*

March 31 - Detroit, MI - Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel*

April 1 - Mount Vernon, KY - Renfro Valley Entertainment Center

April 6 - Portland, ME - Aura*

April 7 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount*

April 8 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Wolf Den

* = with special guest Patrick Murphy

