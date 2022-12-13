Maddie & Tae Extend All Song No Static Tour Into 2023

Maddie & Tae have announced that they will continue their highly successful headlining All Song No Static Tour with a brand new leg in the spring of 2023.
The new 2023 leg will find the duo visiting 12 additional markets beginning with Madison, WI's Majestic Theatre on March 16th, with dates running through April 8th in Uncasville, CT.
They will be joined by special guest Patrick Murphy are several of the stops including Madison, Liberty Township, Jeffersonville, Hays, Omaha, Hobart, Detroit, Portland, and Huntington, NY. See the dates below:
Maddie & Tae All Song No Static Tour 2023 Dates:
March 16 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre*
March 17 - Liberty Township, OH - Lori's Roadhouse*
March 18 - Jeffersonville, IN - The Jefferson*
March 23 - Mayetta, KS - Prairie Band Casino and Resort
March 24 - Hays, KS - Fox Theatre*
March 25 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown*
March 30 - Hobart, IN - Art Theater*
March 31 - Detroit, MI - Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel*
April 1 - Mount Vernon, KY - Renfro Valley Entertainment Center
April 6 - Portland, ME - Aura*
April 7 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount*
April 8 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Wolf Den
* = with special guest Patrick Murphy
Maddie & Tae Lead CMT Next Women of Country Tour
Maddie And Tae Open Up About Depression Struggles
Ozzy Osbourne Scores Career First With Eric Clapton Collaboration- Rage Against The Machine's Tim Commerford Battling Prostate Cancer- more
KISS Announce Their Final UK Tour Dates- Pantera's Rex Brown Misses Knotfest Show Due To Illness- ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd Tour- more
Pantera Classic 'Rise' Cover By Volumes In Tribute To Dimebag- Puscifer Share 'Horizons' Video- Of Mice & Men- more
Roger Waters Delivers The Lockdown Sessions- Led Zeppelin Stream Reunion Concert- Rolling Stones- Kenny Chesney- more
Holiday Gift Guide: More Great Gifts For 2022
Caught In The Act: Q101 Pop Up with The Struts
World Cup Have You Craving Qatar? Here Are Doha Highlights In Photos
Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition Part 1 - Bowie- Beatles- Allman- More
Ozzy Osbourne Scores Career First With Eric Clapton Collaboration
Rage Against The Machine's Tim Commerford Battling Prostate Cancer
Metallica Share Behind The Scenes Look At 'Lux AEterna' Video
Adam Lambert Covers Duran Duran Classic 'Ordinary World'
Maddie & Tae Extend All Song No Static Tour Into 2023
Singled Out: Ghostwreck's Poison
Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins Dead At 50 (2022 In Review)
Korn Tour Bus Hit By Gunfire (2022 In Review)