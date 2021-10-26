.

Five Finger Death Punch Recruit Megadeth For Select 2022 Dates

Keavin Wiggins | 10-26-2021

Tour poster

Five Finger Death Punch have announced that they will be returning to Europe next spring to launch their first tour European tour since 2020 that will feature headline shows and music festival appearances.

They will be kicking things off with an appearance at the Nova Rock Festival in Austria on June 12th and have announced dates through July 16th where they will rock the U Park Festival in Kiev, Ukraine.

According to the announcement, more dates are still to be revealed and thrash legends will also be joining them for the shows in Berlin, Moenchengladbach, and Rotterdam. See the dates below:

Headline Dates


Tue 14th June - Sparkassenpark, Moenchengladbach, Germany
Wed 15th June - Wuhlheide, Berlin, Germany
Mon 20th June - Ahoy, Rotterdam, Holland
Mon 27th June - Goransson Arena, Sandviken, Sweden
Tue 28th June - Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
Sat 2nd July - Tasmajdan, Belgrade, Serbia
Tue 5th July - Budapest Arena, Budapest, Hungary
Mon 11th July - Saku Arena, Tallinn, Estonia
Tue 12th July - A2, St. Petersburg, Russia

Festival Dates


Sun 12th June 2022 - Nova Rock, Nickelsdorf, Austria
Fri 17th June - Hellfest, Clisson, France
Sat 18th June - Graspop, Dessel, Belgium
Wed 22nd June - Prague Rocks, Prague, Czech Republic
Fri 24th June - Download, Hockenheim Ring, Germany
Sat 25th June - Tons Of Rock, Halden, Norway
Wed 29th June - Frauenfeld Rocks, Frauenfeld, Switzerland
Fri 8th - 26th July - Parklive Festival, Moscow, Russia
Sat 16th July - U Park Festival, Kiev, Ukraine

