Five Finger Death Punch Recruit Megadeth For Select 2022 Dates

Five Finger Death Punch have announced that they will be returning to Europe next spring to launch their first tour European tour since 2020 that will feature headline shows and music festival appearances.

They will be kicking things off with an appearance at the Nova Rock Festival in Austria on June 12th and have announced dates through July 16th where they will rock the U Park Festival in Kiev, Ukraine.

According to the announcement, more dates are still to be revealed and thrash legends will also be joining them for the shows in Berlin, Moenchengladbach, and Rotterdam. See the dates below:

Headline Dates

Tue 14th June - Sparkassenpark, Moenchengladbach, GermanyWed 15th June - Wuhlheide, Berlin, GermanyMon 20th June - Ahoy, Rotterdam, HollandMon 27th June - Goransson Arena, Sandviken, SwedenTue 28th June - Royal Arena, Copenhagen, DenmarkSat 2nd July - Tasmajdan, Belgrade, SerbiaTue 5th July - Budapest Arena, Budapest, HungaryMon 11th July - Saku Arena, Tallinn, EstoniaTue 12th July - A2, St. Petersburg, Russia

Festival Dates

Sun 12th June 2022 - Nova Rock, Nickelsdorf, AustriaFri 17th June - Hellfest, Clisson, FranceSat 18th June - Graspop, Dessel, BelgiumWed 22nd June - Prague Rocks, Prague, Czech RepublicFri 24th June - Download, Hockenheim Ring, GermanySat 25th June - Tons Of Rock, Halden, NorwayWed 29th June - Frauenfeld Rocks, Frauenfeld, SwitzerlandFri 8th - 26th July - Parklive Festival, Moscow, RussiaSat 16th July - U Park Festival, Kiev, Ukraine

