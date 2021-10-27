Underoath Team Up With Ghostemane For 'Cycle'

Underoath have released their new collaboration with Ghostemane called "Cycle". The track come from their forthcoming album, "Voyeurist", which is set to hit stores on January 14th.

Guitarist Tim McTague had this to say, "When we were writing 'Cycle', I knew that I wanted to have a feature on the bridge. I wanted something abstract, and ideally in the hip-hop genre.

"I heard a cadence that wasn't natural to our band. Ghostemane came up in convo, and we all loved the idea. I had been listening to him for a minute, and the connection between Underoath / Lil Peep put me on to the south Florida squad like Pouya, Ghostemane and Lil Peep (RIP).

"We tried to get a hold of him for weeks, And one day Aaron called me and said that Ghostemane randomly Instagramed him to tell him that he appreciated what we do, and Aaron replied back that we were trying to get a hold of him to be on a track on the new album.

"The floodgates opened, all the managers and artists started connecting and I sent his manager the song, and a week or so later we got what was stated as 'I did a ton and threw the sink at it, let me know your thoughts.'

"We listened to the first thing he sent, and just said "that is it". I don't think any of us knew what we were looking for in the feature, but when I heard the take, lyrics and energy we were like 'oh sh*t. This is perfect.'"

Spencer Chamberlain added, "Every time I hear the track now, it time warps me right to how I was feeling when we wrote those lyrics and what we were going through at the time. The back and forth on the 3rd chorus transports me back to when we wrote the lyrics. I hope that we'll have the chance to perform it together live one day." Watch the visualizer for the track below:

Related Stories

Underoath Share Visualizer Video For 'Pneumonia'

Underoath, Every Time I Die and Spiritbox North American Tour

Underoath Say 'Hallelujah' With New Song and Announce Album

Underoath Share Visualizer For New Single 'Damn Excuses'

Underoath's Corey Steger Killed In A Car Accident

Underoath Share 'Define The Great Line' Livestream Recordings

Underoath To Look Back At 'Chasing Safety' On Streaming Series

Slipknot, Underoath and Code Orange Stream Event Announced

Underoath To Reunite With Daniel Davison For Breakdown Live

News > Underoath