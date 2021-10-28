.

Don Broco Deliver 'Bruce Willis' Video

Michael Angulia | 10-28-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Video promo

Don Broco have released their brand new video "Bruce Willis" and fittingly the clip features the band added to some of the star actor's most memorial screen moments.

The track comes from the band's just released fourth studio new album, "Amazing Things", which is the follow up to their 2018 release, "Technology".

UK fans can catch the band live on their current headline tour that includes two shows at Brixton Academy in London, and they will be crossing the pond for a North American tour next spring.

Related Stories


Don Broco Deliver 'Bruce Willis' Video

Don Broco Recruit All-Star Guests For New Track 'Action'

Don Broco Release 'Come Out To LA' Video

News > Don Broco

advertisement
Day In Rock

Ozzy Osbourne Expands 'Diary Of A Madman' For 40th Anniversary- Lamb Of God And Kreator Postpone State Of Unrest Tour- 'Motley Crue- more

Led Zeppelin IV 50th Anniversary Video Series Launched- Staind's Aaron Lewis Shares 'Goodbye Town'- Bruce Springsteen Unplugs- more

Rolling Stones Stream 'Tattoo You' Rarities- Metallica and Billy Joel To Rock Vegas- Red Fang Host Their Own Funeral- The Pretty Reckless- more

Slash Discusses Guns N' Roses Writing New Music- Led Zeppelin Share 'Ramble On' Reunion Performance Video- KISS Stream Paul's Original 'Detroit Rock City' Demo- more

Reviews

Video Premiere: Jyrki 69's 'American Vampire'

Roses & Revolutions - Midnight Monsters

The Georgia Thunderbolts - Can We Get a Witness

Sites and Sounds: 6 Spooky Halloween Events Coming to Tulsa

Caught In The Act: KISS End Of The Road Tour Chicago

advertisement
Latest News

Video Premiere: Jyrki 69's 'American Vampire'

Gojira Get Animated For 'Sphinx' Video

Korn Offshoot Breaking In A Sequence Release New Song 'Twine'

Gost And True Body Announce U.S. Winter Tour

Ed Sheeran Giving Fans First Listen To New Album

Don Broco Deliver 'Bruce Willis' Video

Beginners And Matias Mora Get 'Gnarly' With New Single

Like Moths To Flames Share 'Views From Halfway Down'