Don Broco Deliver 'Bruce Willis' Video

Don Broco have released their brand new video "Bruce Willis" and fittingly the clip features the band added to some of the star actor's most memorial screen moments.

The track comes from the band's just released fourth studio new album, "Amazing Things", which is the follow up to their 2018 release, "Technology".

UK fans can catch the band live on their current headline tour that includes two shows at Brixton Academy in London, and they will be crossing the pond for a North American tour next spring.

