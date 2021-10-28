Ed Sheeran Giving Fans First Listen To New Album

Ed Sheeran has teamed up with Apple Music to gives fans a "First Listen" to his new album "=" and will also be chatting with them about the record with a special streaming event.
The Apple Music "First Listen" global live-stream celebration will be taking pace today, October 28 at 8:30pm BST / 12:30pm PST / 3:30pm EST only on Apple Music here.
During the live event, Sheeran will join Apple Music's Zane Lowe remotely to play new songs from '=,' to chat about the new album, and to answer questions from fans.
BB Guns sent over these details about the series: First Listen is a series of free Apple Music hosted virtual launch parties, harkening back to the album listening parties of yore but now with almost unlimited, ways for artists to connect with and treat their biggest fans to something special before releasing new music to the world. Acting as a live event extension of some of Apple Music's most popular and influential playlists, these virtual listening parties could include everything from unreleased tracks, to special surprise guests and more. Previous events featured some of the world's biggest artists including Olivia Rodrigo, Shawn Mendes, BLACKPINK, Bruce Springsteen, Keith Urban, Rauw Alejandro, Karol G, Moneybagg Yo, Migos, Dan + Shay, Belly, J Balvin and many more.
Snow Patrol Announce Stadium Tour Dates With Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran, Lady Gaga Lead Elton John Grammy TV Tribute
Ed Sheeran Shares Personal Video To Fan Battling Cancer
Ed Sheeran Helps Sick Fan Raise Funds
Ed Sheeran Addresses Secret Marriage Rumors
Ed Sheeran Sparks Secret Wedding Speculation
Ed Sheeran and Eminem Release 'River' Video
Taylor Swift And Ed Sheeran Release 'Endgame' Behind-the-Scenes Video
Taylor Swift Teams With Ed Sheeran In Funny Candid Clip
Ozzy Osbourne Expands 'Diary Of A Madman' For 40th Anniversary- Lamb Of God And Kreator Postpone State Of Unrest Tour- 'Motley Crue- more
Led Zeppelin IV 50th Anniversary Video Series Launched- Staind's Aaron Lewis Shares 'Goodbye Town'- Bruce Springsteen Unplugs- more
Rolling Stones Stream 'Tattoo You' Rarities- Metallica and Billy Joel To Rock Vegas- Red Fang Host Their Own Funeral- The Pretty Reckless- more
Slash Discusses Guns N' Roses Writing New Music- Led Zeppelin Share 'Ramble On' Reunion Performance Video- KISS Stream Paul's Original 'Detroit Rock City' Demo- more
Video Premiere: Jyrki 69's 'American Vampire'
Roses & Revolutions - Midnight Monsters
The Georgia Thunderbolts - Can We Get a Witness
Sites and Sounds: 6 Spooky Halloween Events Coming to Tulsa
Caught In The Act: KISS End Of The Road Tour Chicago
Video Premiere: Jyrki 69's 'American Vampire'
Gojira Get Animated For 'Sphinx' Video
Korn Offshoot Breaking In A Sequence Release New Song 'Twine'
Gost And True Body Announce U.S. Winter Tour
Ed Sheeran Giving Fans First Listen To New Album
Don Broco Deliver 'Bruce Willis' Video
Beginners And Matias Mora Get 'Gnarly' With New Single
Like Moths To Flames Share 'Views From Halfway Down'