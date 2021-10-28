Korn Offshoot Breaking In A Sequence Release New Song 'Twine'

Breaking In A Sequence, which features former Korn drummer David Silveria, have released a visualizer promo video for their brand new single "Twine".
The group had this to say, "We were really trying to get the second EP out for our fans before the end of the year. However, the stars didn't quite align so the next best thing is a new single for everyone.
"This single, 'Twine' continues our trek into the hard rock genre and has a little bit of everything from melodic parts to heavier chunky grooves. We started to experiment outside of our normal structures for this and really dug into our toolset to see what else we could use. David added his electronic samples and Rich added different voicings to really round out this song.
"For the visualizer video, we recruited Clint Collins. He has this very unique art style and approach. Upon first viewing of his work, it just looks like a bunch of random visualizations, but upon further viewing, there is a story being told; its meaning is subjective to the viewer." Watch it below:
Ozzy Osbourne Expands 'Diary Of A Madman' For 40th Anniversary- Lamb Of God And Kreator Postpone State Of Unrest Tour- 'Motley Crue- more
Led Zeppelin IV 50th Anniversary Video Series Launched- Staind's Aaron Lewis Shares 'Goodbye Town'- Bruce Springsteen Unplugs- more
Rolling Stones Stream 'Tattoo You' Rarities- Metallica and Billy Joel To Rock Vegas- Red Fang Host Their Own Funeral- The Pretty Reckless- more
Slash Discusses Guns N' Roses Writing New Music- Led Zeppelin Share 'Ramble On' Reunion Performance Video- KISS Stream Paul's Original 'Detroit Rock City' Demo- more
Video Premiere: Jyrki 69's 'American Vampire'
Roses & Revolutions - Midnight Monsters
The Georgia Thunderbolts - Can We Get a Witness
Sites and Sounds: 6 Spooky Halloween Events Coming to Tulsa
Caught In The Act: KISS End Of The Road Tour Chicago
Video Premiere: Jyrki 69's 'American Vampire'
Gojira Get Animated For 'Sphinx' Video
Korn Offshoot Breaking In A Sequence Release New Song 'Twine'
Gost And True Body Announce U.S. Winter Tour
Ed Sheeran Giving Fans First Listen To New Album
Don Broco Deliver 'Bruce Willis' Video
Beginners And Matias Mora Get 'Gnarly' With New Single
Like Moths To Flames Share 'Views From Halfway Down'