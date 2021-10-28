Metallica Become Teachers For New MasterClass

Want to learn how to be in a band from Metallica? You are in luck as the members of legendary group have turned into the teachers for their brand new MasterClass.

The class features 15 video lessons that have combined running time of 2 hours and 45 minutes. According the announcement," James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Robert Trujillo and Kirk Hammett share personal insights and advice for growing and staying together as a band - and give members an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the making of their greatest hits, including 'One" and 'Enter Sandman.'"

Frontman Hetfield had this to say, "We have sustained our bond for more than 40 years because we've learned a lot about each other and ourselves over time.

"In our class we not only teach MasterClass members how we write songs and find inspiration for our music, but how the experiences we've had together have contributed to successful creative collaboration."

David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass, added, "With 40 years of sustained success, Metallica is arguably one of the greatest bands of all time.

"For the first time, Metallica will bring MasterClass members along their dynamic creative process, teaching strategies for what it takes to be a band and demonstrating how individuals with big ideas can start, maintain and work together as a collective."

Watch the trailer below and sign up for the class here.

