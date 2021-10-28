Zombies Have Rights Too Declare Makar

Husband & wife duo Makar are getting into the Halloween spirit with the release of their brand new music video for their track "Zombies Have Rights Too".
The video was written and directed by the group and the track comes from their forthcoming album, "Fancy Hercules", which is set to be released on November 19th.
They said of the new album arrival, "yeah, yeah, we know Adele is releasing her new album the same day but so what?" Can Adele deliver zombies? Watch the video below:
