.

Goo Goo Dolls Share 'One Last Song About Christmas'

Keavin Wiggins | 10-29-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Cover art

Goo Goo Dolls have shared their new track "One Last Song About Christmas," which will be included on the forthcoming special reissue of their "It's Christmas All Over" album, that is set to be released on November 5th.

Aside from "One Last Song About Christmas", the new reissue will also feature a cover of "I've Got My Love To Keep Me Warm," a holiday classic that was made famous by Dean Martin.

Frontman John Rzeznik had this to say about the new song, "I wanted to write a song about the people and places most of us don't see or think about at Christmas time.

"To tell an unorthodox love story about slipping through the cracks and celebrating a very different type of holiday, while finding a bittersweet joy that carries them through the season." Watch the lyric video below:

Related Stories


Goo Goo Dolls Share 'One Last Song About Christmas'

Goo Goo Dolls Share INXS Cover From Forthcoming 'Rarities' Album

Goo Goo Dolls Releasing Surprise EP This Week

Goo Goo Dolls Preview It's Christmas All Over Livestream Special

Goo Goo Dolls Announce Holiday Special Event and Release Video

Goo Goo Dolls Release 'Autumn Leaves' Video

Goo Goo Dolls Share 'It's Christmas All Over' Album Details

Goo Goo Dolls Announce Their Very First Christmas Album

Goo Goo Dolls Launch Live From Home Video Series

Goo Goo Dolls Announce Dizzy Up The Girl 20th Anniversary Tour

News > Goo Goo Dolls

advertisement
Day In Rock

Ozzy Osbourne Honors Lemmy With Animated 'Hellraiser' Video- AC/DC's 'Thunderstruck' Video Passes One Billion Views- more

Metallica Become Teachers For New MasterClass- Ozzy Osbourne Going Dogtown-Imagine Dragons- Foo Fighters- more

Ozzy Osbourne Expands 'Diary Of A Madman' For 40th Anniversary- Lamb Of God And Kreator Postpone State Of Unrest Tour- 'Motley Crue- more

Led Zeppelin IV 50th Anniversary Video Series Launched- Staind's Aaron Lewis Shares 'Goodbye Town'- Bruce Springsteen Unplugs- more

Reviews

5 Star: Joe Bonamassa - Time Clocks

Video Premiere: Jyrki 69's 'American Vampire'

Roses & Revolutions - Midnight Monsters

The Georgia Thunderbolts - Can We Get a Witness

Sites and Sounds: 6 Spooky Halloween Events Coming to Tulsa

advertisement
Latest News

Ozzy Osbourne Honors Lemmy With Animated 'Hellraiser' Video

AC/DC's 'Thunderstruck' Video Passes One Billion YouTube Views

Mastodon To Rock Late Night TV To Celebrate New Album

Volumes Premiere 'Happier?' Video

Papa Roach 'Dying To Believe' With New Song

Frank Turner Unleashes 'Non Serviam'

Cobra Starship Share Lost Track 'Beautiful Life' From 'Hot Mess' Vinyl Reissue

Singled Out: Mason Jennings' On The Brink