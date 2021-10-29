Goo Goo Dolls Share 'One Last Song About Christmas'

Goo Goo Dolls have shared their new track "One Last Song About Christmas," which will be included on the forthcoming special reissue of their "It's Christmas All Over" album, that is set to be released on November 5th.
Aside from "One Last Song About Christmas", the new reissue will also feature a cover of "I've Got My Love To Keep Me Warm," a holiday classic that was made famous by Dean Martin.
Frontman John Rzeznik had this to say about the new song, "I wanted to write a song about the people and places most of us don't see or think about at Christmas time.
"To tell an unorthodox love story about slipping through the cracks and celebrating a very different type of holiday, while finding a bittersweet joy that carries them through the season." Watch the lyric video below:
