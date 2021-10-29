Mastodon To Rock Late Night TV To Celebrate New Album

Mastodon have announced that they will be performing on Late Night With Seth Meyers on November 23rd to celebrate the release of their new album.
That new record, entitled "Hushed And Grim," was released today (October 29th) digitally, on CD and vinyl and is the group's very first double album release.
"Hushed And Grim," is the follow up to their acclaimed 2017 effort "Emperor Of Sand, which earned the band their first Grammy for "Best Metal Performance. To get a taste of the new album, stream the song "Savage Lands" below:
