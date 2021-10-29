Oceans Release Haunting 'Sulfur' Music Video

Oceans have released a music video for their brand new single "Sulfur", which follows the released of their "We Are Not Okay" digital EP earlier this year.
Timo Rotten had this to say about the brand new track, "'Sulfur' is a love song, but in a very unconventional way. You know the situation: you and your loved one get into a serious fight, doors slamming and all.
"And then sometimes, things are being thrown at each other that shouldn't have been said... words that sting like knives. This is where love burns like sulfur." Watch the video below:
