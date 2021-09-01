Asking Alexandria 'Alone Again' With New Video

Asking Alexandria have released an official video for their new track "Alone Again," which comes from the band's forthcoming new studio album, "See What's On The Inside".
Lead guitarist Ben Bruce previously said of the single, "'Alone Again' and the rest of this album is the result of us reconnecting and falling back in love with why we started this band in the first place. No frills or cheap tricks, just the five of us playing our instruments as hard and as loud as we can!
"At some point in our lives, we all feel lost and confused as to who we are and who we want to be, and I think this song will really unite all of us in that sense.
"We are so excited to share, not only this new song with you all, but our new album. We went back to our roots as musicians and really wanted to reignite that passion and love for rock and metal music.
"Metallica, Led Zeppelin, Queen, Nirvana, Soundgarden, Aerosmith, AC/DC....all the greats that we fell in love with as kids have greatly influenced this new album and we couldn't be more excited!"
The album will be hitting stores on October 1st. Watch the new video below:
Asking Alexandria Share New Song 'Alone Again' And Set Album Release
Asking Alexandria's Danny Worsnop Shares New Song 'Bad For You'
Asking Alexandria Release 'Antisocialist (Unplugged)'
Asking Alexandria's Danny Worsnop Lands Role In Music Game
Asking Alexandria Release 'House On Fire' Video
Asking Alexandria Release New Song 'Down To Hell'
Asking Alexandria Release 'Antisocial' Video
Asking Alexandria Streaming New Song
Asking Alexandria Announce Like A House On Fire Tour
KISS Postpone Tour Dates After Gene Simmons Tests Positive For Covid-19- David Lee Roth Turned Down Motley Crue Stadium Tour Offer- more
Van Halen's 'Live Without A Net' Anniversary Marked By Hagar and Anthony- Trans-Siberian Orchestra Announce 2021 Winter Tour- more
Wolfgang Has No Interest In Taking Eddie's Place In Van Halen- KISS' Gene Simmons Discusses Paul Stanley's Covid Battle- more
KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Tests Positive For Covid-19- Rolling Stones To Proceed With US Tour Following Death Of Charlie Watts- more
Root 66: A Sweet Relief Tribute to Joey Spampinato- James DiGirolamo- Tenth Mountain Division- Swift Silver
Sites and Sounds: An All Star Salute to Lee Greenwood
RockPile: Ladies Edition- Ann Wilson, Ellen Foley, Josie Cotton and Laura Meade
Elton John Recruits Stevie Nicks, Eddie Vedder, More For The Lockdown Sessions
Johnny Marr Premieres 'Spirit, Power And Soul' Video
Chase Atlantic Team With Maggie Lindemann For Hit Song
Frames And Chris LoPorto Release 'This Year'
Imagine Dragons Celebrating New Album With Livestream
Hawthorne Heights Deliver 'Thunder In Our Hearts'
Mandatory Metallica Returns For Black Album Anniversary
Singled Out: The Arrangement's Fly Away