Pink Floyd Remix 'A Momentary Lapse Of Reason' Album

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd will reissue a 2019 remix of their 1987 album, "A Momentary Lapse Of Reason", next month, and have shared a special "Learning To Fly" video.

Previously available on the group's box set, "The Later Years", the project was originally remixed and updated from the original master tapes by Andy Jackson and David Gilmour, with assistance from Damon Iddins; it saw the return of some of Richard Wright's original keyboard takes, and the re-recording of new drum tracks by Nick Mason in an effort to update the record's sonic environment.

"Some years after we had recorded the album," explains Gilmour, "we came to the conclusion that we should update it to make it more timeless, featuring more of the traditional instruments that we liked and that we were more used to playing. This was something we thought it would benefit from. We also looked for and found some previously unused keyboard parts of Rick's which helped us to come up with a new vibe, a new feeling for the album."

"I think there is an element of taking the album back in time and taking the opportunity to create a slightly more open sound utilizing some of the things we had learned from playing so much of the album live over two massive tours," adds Mason. "I enjoyed re-recording drum tracks with unlimited studio time.' Momentary Lapse' had been recorded under considerable stress and time constraints, and indeed some of the final mixing was done at the same time as rehearsals for the forthcoming tour.

"It was also nice to have an opportunity to enhance some of Rick's work. Again, that positive tidal wave of technology just might have provided too many digital opportunities to overwhelm the band feel. Hopefully, that's one of the benefits of this remix!"

"A Momentary Lapse Of Reason" will be available on Vinyl, CD, DVD, Blu-ray and digitally with Stereo and 5.1 mixes and, for the first time, the album will be presented in 360 Reality Audio, a new immersive music experience that closely mimics the omni-directional soundscape of live musical performance for the listener using Sony's object-based 360 Spatial Sound technologies, and in Dolby Audio and UHD in addition to 360 Reality Audio, all of which will continue with other Pink Floyd releases.

The remixed and updated package also features a new album cover using an alternative beds photo by Robert Dowling from the original album cover shoot directed by the late Storm Thorgerson.

The album will be available as single CD, CD +DVD set, CD + Blu-Ray set, 2 x 180gm LP set, the latter cut at half-speed at 45rpm for enhanced sound quality.

"A Momentary Lapse Of Reason" 360 Reality Audio, Dolby Audio and UHD versions will be available on October 19, while all physical formats will be available on October 29.

Pink Floyd are previewing the 2021 reissues with a new, special version of the video of the set's original lead single, "Learning To Fly", with Sony 360RA immersive audio: if you watch the video with headphones you experience simulated 360RA sound. Watch it here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Pink Floyd Streaming 'Marooned' Demo

Pink Floyd Stream 1972 Performance Of 'A Saucerful Of Secrets'

Pink Floyd Share Early Dark Side Of The Moon Tour Performance

Pink Floyd Stream 1970 Festival Performance Of A Saucerful Of Secrets

Roger Waters Reveals Pink Floyd Expanding 'Animals' Album For Reissue

Pink Floyd Share Video Of 1970 Performance Of Classic Song

Pink Floyd Share Live Video From 1970 Bath Festival

The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains Coming This Summer

All-Star Tribute To Pink Floyd's Wish You Were Here Coming

News > Pink Floyd