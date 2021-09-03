.

The Used Releasing 11 New Heartland Tracks

Michael Angulia | 09-03-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Album art

The Used have announced they will be releasing a Deluxe Edition of their Heartwork album next Friday, September 10th, which will feature 11 new tracks.

The album was produced by John Feldmann and new songs on the deluxe edition were all written during the original sessions for the "Heartwork" album with collaborators like Blink-182's Mark Hoppus.

The band had this to say, "Not a moment of our time in the studio for the Heartwork sessions was wasted. It seemed that every new day brought with it a song worth listening to.

"Therefore, we are beyond proud to present to you all of the songs that didn't make the record; the entirety of the session. With love, THE USED"

Related Stories


The Used Releasing 11 New Heartland Tracks

Journey Release 'The Way We Used To Be' Video

Journey Preview New Single 'The Way We Used To Be'

Transatlantic Release 'The World We Used To Know' Video

The Used Stream New Track 'Cathedral Bell'

Singled Out: Chords Of Eve's The Future's Not What It Used To Be

The Used Cancel Tour Dates Due To Big Opportunity

The Used Release 'Paradise Lost' Video and Announce Album

Blink-182 and The Used Lead Back To The Beach Lineup

The Used Address Restraining Order Reports Against Former Member

News > The Used

advertisement
Day In Rock

ABBA Return After 39 Years With New Music and Voyage Concert- Animals As Leaders Return With New Song and Video 'Monomyth'- more

Van Halen 'Found' Classic Hit Says Sammy Hagar- Megadeth's David Ellefson Returning With The Lucid- Mammoth WVH- more

Elton John Recruits Stevie Nicks, Eddie Vedder, More For The Lockdown Sessions- Imagine Dragons Celebrating New Album With Livestream- more

KISS Postpone Tour Dates After Gene Simmons Tests Positive For Covid-19- David Lee Roth Turned Down Motley Crue Stadium Tour Offer- more

Reviews

Caught In The Act: Luke Bryan, Runaway June, and Dylan Scott

Sites and Sounds: Roots N Blues Festival - Sept. 24-26, 2021 - Columbia, MO

Root 66: A Sweet Relief Tribute to Joey Spampinato- James DiGirolamo- Tenth Mountain Division- Swift Silver

MorleyView: Dennis DeYoung

Sites and Sounds: An All Star Salute to Lee Greenwood

advertisement
Latest News

Animals As Leaders Return With New Song and Video 'Monomyth'

Motorhead Share New 'We Are Motorhead' Video

The Used Releasing 11 New Heartland Tracks

Helmet Cancel U.S. Headline Tour Dates

Singled Out: Lance Curtis' Land Of The Free

ABBA Return After 39 Years With New Music and Voyage Concert

Pink Floyd Remix 'A Momentary Lapse Of Reason' Album

Metallica Streaming 'My Friend Of Misery' Demo