The Used Releasing 11 New Heartland Tracks

The Used have announced they will be releasing a Deluxe Edition of their Heartwork album next Friday, September 10th, which will feature 11 new tracks.
The album was produced by John Feldmann and new songs on the deluxe edition were all written during the original sessions for the "Heartwork" album with collaborators like Blink-182's Mark Hoppus.
The band had this to say, "Not a moment of our time in the studio for the Heartwork sessions was wasted. It seemed that every new day brought with it a song worth listening to.
"Therefore, we are beyond proud to present to you all of the songs that didn't make the record; the entirety of the session. With love, THE USED"
