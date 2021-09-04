As I Lay Dying Announce Two Decades of Destruction Tour

As I Lay Dying have announced that they will be launching a European headline trek next spring that they will be calling the Two Decades of Destruction Tour.
Emmure will be providing direct support for the full tour, which will also feature Dying Fetus from March 19th though April 15th, with Fit For A King taking over the opening spot on April 16th.
Tim Lambesis had this to say, "I'm incredibly grateful to have a chance to go back out on tour and for the tremendous support we've had on the 'Shaped By Fire' touring cycle so far.
"When I started As I Lay Dying I never imagined we'd have a chance to travel the world as we have, and now we'll be going back to places that feel like a second home at times.
"The band has been such an important part of my life personally, so it is very meaningful to see our music connect with so many other people as well."
Guitarist Phil Sgrosso added, "It's a huge milestone for the band to reach the 20-year mark, something which couldn't have been done without the support and encouragement from our fans.
"We feel that it is our responsibility to them to keep pushing ourselves in providing better music and a better live show. That is why we are looking to go bigger than we ever have before with our stage production as well as curating a live setlist that will span and highlight pinnacle moments from the band's career.
"We are excited to return to the stage to celebrate this monumental occasion and hope to see many familiar faces in the crowd. Big thanks to Impericon for having us as this year's festival headliner as well as Dying Fetus and Emmure for joining us on the trek." See the dates below:
19/03 DE Saarbrucken - E-Werk
20/03 FR Paris Elysee - Montmartre
22/03 FR Toulouse - Le Bikini
23/03 EP Barcelona - Raz/ zmatazz 1
24/03 EP Madrid - La Rivera
25/03 PT Lisbon - Sala Tejo
26/03 SP Bilbao - Santana27
28/03 FR Lyon - Transbordeur
29/03 DE Wurzburg - Posthalle
30/03 NL Tilburg - 0 1 3
01/04 DK Copenhagen - Vega
02/04 SE Gothenburg - Tradgarn
03/04 NO Oslo - Rockefeller
04/04 SE Stockholm - Fallan
06/04 FI Tampere - Pakkahuone
08/04 FI Helsinki - House Of Couture
09/04 EE Tallinn - Helitehas
10/04 LA Riga - Palladium
12/04 PL Warsaw - Progresja
13/04 CZ Prague - Roum Karlin
14/04 HU /Budapest - Barba Negra
15/04 SK Bratislava - Rafinery Gallery
16/04 AT Vienna - Arena Impericon Festival
17/04 CH Zurich - X-tra Impericon Festival
19/04 IT Milan - Alcatraz
20/04 IT Rome - Orion
22/04 DE Munich - Zenith Impericon Festival
23/04 DE Leipzig - Messe Impericon Festival
24/04 DE Oberhausen - Turbinenhalle Impericon Festival
As I Lay Dying's Tim Lambesis Sued Over Bonfire Injuries
As I Lay Dying's Tim Lambesis Hospitalized For Burns
As I Lay Dying, Whitechapel's Burn To Emerge Tour Canceled
As I Lay Dying Release Charity Single 'Destruction Or Strength'
As I Lay Dying, Whitechapel and Shadow Of Intent Tour
As I Lay Dying Share Story Behind 'My Own Grave'
As I Lay Dying Preview Forthcoming Album 'Shaped By Fire'
As I Lay Dying Release 'Shaped By Fire' Video
As I Lay Dying's Tom Lambesis Addresses Public Outcry
Metallica To Rock Late Night TV For Black Album Anniversary- Iron Maiden Stream New Album 'Senjutsu'- more
ABBA Return After 39 Years With New Music and Voyage Concert- Animals As Leaders Return With New Song and Video 'Monomyth'- more
Van Halen 'Found' Classic Hit Says Sammy Hagar- Megadeth's David Ellefson Returning With The Lucid- Mammoth WVH- more
Elton John Recruits Stevie Nicks, Eddie Vedder, More For The Lockdown Sessions- Imagine Dragons Celebrating New Album With Livestream- more
Caught In The Act: Luke Bryan, Runaway June, and Dylan Scott
Sites and Sounds: Roots N Blues Festival - Sept. 24-26, 2021 - Columbia, MO
Root 66: A Sweet Relief Tribute to Joey Spampinato- James DiGirolamo- Tenth Mountain Division- Swift Silver
Sites and Sounds: An All Star Salute to Lee Greenwood
Metallica To Rock Late Night TV For Black Album Anniversary
Iron Maiden Stream New Album 'Senjutsu'
Fleshgod Apocalypse Frontman Francesco Paoli Has Surgery
Lindsey Buckingham Announces 2022 European Tour
Bad Penny Recruit Judas Priest's Rob Halford For New Single
Queen Make Music Video History On 50th Anniversary Series The Greatest
As I Lay Dying Announce Two Decades of Destruction Tour
Singled Out: Maeve Steele's Shimmer