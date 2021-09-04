As I Lay Dying Announce Two Decades of Destruction Tour

As I Lay Dying have announced that they will be launching a European headline trek next spring that they will be calling the Two Decades of Destruction Tour.

Emmure will be providing direct support for the full tour, which will also feature Dying Fetus from March 19th though April 15th, with Fit For A King taking over the opening spot on April 16th.

Tim Lambesis had this to say, "I'm incredibly grateful to have a chance to go back out on tour and for the tremendous support we've had on the 'Shaped By Fire' touring cycle so far.

"When I started As I Lay Dying I never imagined we'd have a chance to travel the world as we have, and now we'll be going back to places that feel like a second home at times.

"The band has been such an important part of my life personally, so it is very meaningful to see our music connect with so many other people as well."

Guitarist Phil Sgrosso added, "It's a huge milestone for the band to reach the 20-year mark, something which couldn't have been done without the support and encouragement from our fans.

"We feel that it is our responsibility to them to keep pushing ourselves in providing better music and a better live show. That is why we are looking to go bigger than we ever have before with our stage production as well as curating a live setlist that will span and highlight pinnacle moments from the band's career.

"We are excited to return to the stage to celebrate this monumental occasion and hope to see many familiar faces in the crowd. Big thanks to Impericon for having us as this year's festival headliner as well as Dying Fetus and Emmure for joining us on the trek." See the dates below:

19/03 DE Saarbrucken - E-Werk

20/03 FR Paris Elysee - Montmartre

22/03 FR Toulouse - Le Bikini

23/03 EP Barcelona - Raz/ zmatazz 1

24/03 EP Madrid - La Rivera

25/03 PT Lisbon - Sala Tejo

26/03 SP Bilbao - Santana27

28/03 FR Lyon - Transbordeur

29/03 DE Wurzburg - Posthalle

30/03 NL Tilburg - 0 1 3

01/04 DK Copenhagen - Vega

02/04 SE Gothenburg - Tradgarn

03/04 NO Oslo - Rockefeller

04/04 SE Stockholm - Fallan

06/04 FI Tampere - Pakkahuone

08/04 FI Helsinki - House Of Couture

09/04 EE Tallinn - Helitehas

10/04 LA Riga - Palladium

12/04 PL Warsaw - Progresja

13/04 CZ Prague - Roum Karlin

14/04 HU /Budapest - Barba Negra

15/04 SK Bratislava - Rafinery Gallery

16/04 AT Vienna - Arena Impericon Festival

17/04 CH Zurich - X-tra Impericon Festival

19/04 IT Milan - Alcatraz

20/04 IT Rome - Orion

22/04 DE Munich - Zenith Impericon Festival

23/04 DE Leipzig - Messe Impericon Festival

24/04 DE Oberhausen - Turbinenhalle Impericon Festival

