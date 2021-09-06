.

Joe Bonamassa Launching First UK Tour In 3 Years

Keavin Wiggins | 09-06-2021

Joe Bonamassa Tour poster courtesy Noble
Tour poster courtesy Noble

Joe Bonamassa have announced that he will be playing his first UK tour in three years next spring, which will be launching in support of his forthcoming album, "Time Clocks".

The new studio album, Joe's 15th solo effort, will be hitting stores on October 29th. He had this to say about the record, "What started out with the intentions of being a trio record turned into probably my most adventurous and involved record to date."

The UK tour will feature five shows and will kick off at the Glasgow SECC on April 20th, will then travels to Cardiff on the 22nd, followed by Brighton the next night and will wrap up on May 5th and 6th with a two night stand at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

General public tickets will be going on sale, next Friday, September 10th. See the dates below:

4/20 - Glasgow - Glasgow SECC
4/22 - Cardiff - Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
4/23 - Brighton - Brighton Centre
5/5 - London - Royal Albert Hall
5/6 - London - Royal Albert Hall

