Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Shares New Solo Single 'Long Way'

Single art

(hennemusic) Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder has released a lyric video for his brand new solo single, "Long Way", as the first preview to his forthcoming album. "Earthling."

Vedder worked with producer Andrew Watt (Ozzy Osbourne/Post Malone) on their first collaboration; more details about the project are expected soon.

"Long Way" arrives on the heels of Vedder's appearance on the soundtrack to the Sean Penn film, "Flag Day", which sees him working alongside his daughter, Olivia Vedder, Irish singer Glen Hansard, and Cat Power.

Vedder will join Pearl Jam for a performance at the Sea.Hear.Now Festival in Asbusry Park, NJ on September 18 before both he and the band deliver headline sets during the opening weekend of his curated Ohana Festival at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, CA; the September 24-26 event will also feature an Encore Weekend "due to overwhelming demand" with more live music on October 1 & 2 - with Pearl Jam topping the bill both nights.

The Seattle outfit recently released a pair of newly-remixed editions of their 1991 debut, "Ten", and 1996's "No Code" albums to mark their simultaneous 30th and 25th anniversaries respectively. Watch the lyric video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

