The Black Crowes Add Pair Of Las Vegas Shows To Reunion Tour

(hennemusic) The Black Crowes have added a pair of shows in Las Vegas this fall as part of their reunion tour. The November 18 and November 19 concerts at the House Of Blues will see the reunited pair of brothers Chris and Rich Robinson performing the classic rock group's 1990 debut, "Shake Your Money Maker", in its entirety alongside a greatest hits set.
With the success of the singles "Jealous Again", "Hard To Handle" and "She Talks To Angels", the album reached No. 4 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than five million copies in the country.
A band presale is on now through Thursday, September 9 at 10 p.m. PDT; a Live Nation presale will run from Wednesday, September 8 at 10 a.m. PDT to Thursday, September 9 at 10 a.m. PDT; general public seats will go on sale Friday, September 10 at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT.
The Black Crowes are scheduled to play shows in Florida and North Carolina this week. Watch the "She Talks To Angels" video here.
