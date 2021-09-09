.

David Ellefson's New Group The Lucid Debut New Song

Keavin Wiggins | 09-09-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Social media capture

Megadeth cofounder David Ellefson's new supergroup The Lucid have premiered their first song "Maggot Wind", which is also the debut track from their forthcoming album.

Apart from Ellefson, the band also features frontman Vinnie Dombroski of Sponge fame, former Bang Tango guitarist and filmmaker Drew Fortier and drummer Mike Heller (Raven, Fear Factory).

The group have announced that they will be releasing self-titled album on October 15th. The 9-track effort was produced by Heller and mixed and mastered by Lasse Lammert.

Ellefson had this to say, "It's been a real blast making a record with these guys and I must say that it's refreshing to explore some new musical avenues... to step out a bit from what each of us have done stylistically in our own careers.

"There was an effortless synergy that came with creating these songs together which is always amazing when working with new people. I'm looking forward to everyone checking it out!" Stream their debut track below:

Related Stories


David Ellefson's New Group The Lucid Debut New Song

Megadeth's David Ellefson Returning With The Lucid

News > The Lucid

advertisement
Day In Rock

Foo Fighters Announce Surprise Club Show- David Ellefson's New Group The Lucid Debut New Song- Iron Maiden- more

Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH Scores 2nd No. 1- KISS Cleared Of Covid And Resuming Farewell Tour- Eddie Vedder- more

UFO Announce Farewell Tour- Radiohead Expand Kid A and Amnesiac- Whitesnake Announce New Farewell Tour Leg- more

Guns N' Roses and Dave Grohl Jam Shut Down At Festival- Becoming Led Zeppelin Documentary Preview Goes Online- more

Reviews

Richrath Project 3:13 - L.A. is Mine

The Blues: Eric Bibb - Dear America

Quick Flicks: Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band - Straight to You Live

Caught In The Act: Luke Bryan, Runaway June, and Dylan Scott

Sites and Sounds: Roots N Blues Festival - Sept. 24-26, 2021 - Columbia, MO

advertisement
Latest News

Foo Fighters Announce Surprise Club Show

David Ellefson's New Group The Lucid Debut New Song

Iron Maiden Get Animated For 'Stratego' Video

Royal Blood Recruit Colin Hanks For 'Hold On' Video

Clutch Debut New Song At Alaska State Fair

Metallica Stream Remastered Version Of 'The Struggle Within'

Rob Zombie Reveals 'Shadow Of The Cemetery Man' Video

Lynyrd Skynyrd In The Studio For 'One More For The Road' Anniversary