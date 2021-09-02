Megadeth's David Ellefson Returning With The Lucid

Former Megadeth bassist David Ellefson is reportedly gearing up to release the first music from a new band called Lucid, changing the cover photos on his social media to promote the project.

Ellefson, who was let go by the iconic thrash band that he cofounder with Dave Mustaine, shared a new cover photo graphic on his Facebook page that shows the name The Lucid, a styled L logo and the date 9.8.21.

According to various reports, the band will feature four members including Ellefson, vocalist Vinnie Dombroski (Sponge), guitarist Drew Fortier and drummer Mike Heller (Raven, Fear Factory).

