Megadeth Offshoot The Lucid Team Up With Insane Clown Posse Star

Single art

Megadeth cofounder David Ellefson's new band The Lucid have shared a brand new single called "Saddle Up and Ride" that features a guest appearance from Insane Clown Posse's Violent J. The ICP star also appears on the EP's track "Sweet Toof".

Ellefson is joined The Lucid by vocalist Vinnie Dombroski (Sponge), actor/guitarist Drew Fortier, and drummer/producer Mike Heller. Drew said of the new track, "We are thrilled to join forces with an iconic artist like Violent J. He added such a kick ass and dangerous element to "Saddle Up and Ride" and "Sweet Toof". J has without a doubt taken The Lucid to another level."

"As far as live shows go, we had to cancel those shows back in May 2021 due to my cancer situation resulting in surgery which I have fully recovered from but with David and Mike looking to have a busy 2023 with Kings of Thrash/Dieth and Raven/Fear Factory respectively, it's looking like the most pragmatic route would be if Vin and I team up for some acoustic shows to promote The Lucid so be on the lookout for that." Stream the song below:

