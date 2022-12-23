Megadeth Offshoot The Lucid Team Up With Insane Clown Posse Star

Megadeth cofounder David Ellefson's new band The Lucid have shared a brand new single called "Saddle Up and Ride" that features a guest appearance from Insane Clown Posse's Violent J. The ICP star also appears on the EP's track "Sweet Toof".
Ellefson is joined The Lucid by vocalist Vinnie Dombroski (Sponge), actor/guitarist Drew Fortier, and drummer/producer Mike Heller. Drew said of the new track, "We are thrilled to join forces with an iconic artist like Violent J. He added such a kick ass and dangerous element to "Saddle Up and Ride" and "Sweet Toof". J has without a doubt taken The Lucid to another level."
"As far as live shows go, we had to cancel those shows back in May 2021 due to my cancer situation resulting in surgery which I have fully recovered from but with David and Mike looking to have a busy 2023 with Kings of Thrash/Dieth and Raven/Fear Factory respectively, it's looking like the most pragmatic route would be if Vin and I team up for some acoustic shows to promote The Lucid so be on the lookout for that." Stream the song below:
Megadeth Offshoot The Lucid Share 'Hair' Video
David Ellefson's New Group The Lucid Debut New Song
Megadeth's David Ellefson Returning With The Lucid
Feud Between Journey's Schon and Cain Enters New Round- AC/DC Frontman Told Not To Discuss Band's Future Plans- Iron Maiden- more
Slash Tells The Stories Of His Guitars With The Collection- It Dies Today To Reunite At Furnace Fest 2023- Sammy Hagar- more
Sharon Osbourne Home and Doing Great Following Medical Emergency- Iron Maiden Star Battled Cancer In 2020- more
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Addresses 'Back In Black' Rumor- The Specials Frontman Terry Hall Dead At 63- Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'- more
Root 66: Brother Brothers, 3 Pairs of Boots, John McCutcheon and Ethan Daniel Davidson
Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition Part 2
Holiday Gift Guide: More Stocking Stuffers
Caught In The Act: Q101 Pop Up with The Struts
Metallica Stream 'Lux AEterna' Live Debut Performance Video
Unearth, Misery Index and The Year Of The Knife Announce Tour
The Marley Brothers Announce Red Rocks Concerts
Feud Between Journey's Schon and Cain Enters New Round
AC/DC Frontman Told Not To Discuss Band's Future Plans
Iron Maiden Frontman Goes Behind The Scenes Of Recant Tour
Chino Moreno's Crosses Cover George Michael's One More Try
Megadeth Offshoot The Lucid Team Up With Insane Clown Posse Star