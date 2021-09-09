Royal Blood Recruit Colin Hanks For 'Hold On' Video

(hennemusic) Royal Blood are streaming a video for "Hold On", a track from their latest album, "Typhoons." The clip sees the character and motivational speaker Roy Boulder holding a session as part of a lecture series at a California hotel and casino.
"Be ready, Be brave, Be Boulder. Roy Boulders presents: HOLD ON!," says the band. "Directed and starring the endlessly talented and generous Colin Hanks."
The duo of bassist/singer Mike Kerr and drummer Ben Thatcher produced most of their third album themselves, with some additional work handled by Paul Epworth and Queens Of The Stone Age frontman Josh Homme.
"Typhoons" earned Royal Blood their third straight UK No. 1, following similar success with their 2014 self-titled debut and 2017's "How Did We Get So Dark?" Watch the video here.
