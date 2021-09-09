.

Royal Blood Recruit Colin Hanks For 'Hold On' Video

Bruce Henne | 09-09-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

(hennemusic) Royal Blood are streaming a video for "Hold On", a track from their latest album, "Typhoons." The clip sees the character and motivational speaker Roy Boulder holding a session as part of a lecture series at a California hotel and casino.

"Be ready, Be brave, Be Boulder. Roy Boulders presents: HOLD ON!," says the band. "Directed and starring the endlessly talented and generous Colin Hanks."

The duo of bassist/singer Mike Kerr and drummer Ben Thatcher produced most of their third album themselves, with some additional work handled by Paul Epworth and Queens Of The Stone Age frontman Josh Homme.

"Typhoons" earned Royal Blood their third straight UK No. 1, following similar success with their 2014 self-titled debut and 2017's "How Did We Get So Dark?" Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories


Royal Blood Recruit Colin Hanks For 'Hold On' Video

Metallica's 'Sad But True' Given The Royal Blood Treatment

Royal Blood Go Behind The Scenes Of 'Oblivion' Video

Royal Blood Release 'Oblivion' Video

Royal Blood Release Video For Orchestral 'All We Have Is Now'

Royal Blood Share Oblivion Performance Video

Royal Blood Share SebastiAn Remix

Royal Blood Share Orchestral Version Of 'Limbo'

Royal Blood's Jimmy Kimmel Live Performance Goes Online

Royal Blood To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live

News > Royal Blood

advertisement
Day In Rock

Foo Fighters Announce Surprise Club Show- David Ellefson's New Group The Lucid Debut New Song- Iron Maiden- more

Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH Scores 2nd No. 1- KISS Cleared Of Covid And Resuming Farewell Tour- Eddie Vedder- more

UFO Announce Farewell Tour- Radiohead Expand Kid A and Amnesiac- Whitesnake Announce New Farewell Tour Leg- more

Guns N' Roses and Dave Grohl Jam Shut Down At Festival- Becoming Led Zeppelin Documentary Preview Goes Online- more

Reviews

Richrath Project 3:13 - L.A. is Mine

The Blues: Eric Bibb - Dear America

Quick Flicks: Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band - Straight to You Live

Caught In The Act: Luke Bryan, Runaway June, and Dylan Scott

Sites and Sounds: Roots N Blues Festival - Sept. 24-26, 2021 - Columbia, MO

advertisement
Latest News

Foo Fighters Announce Surprise Club Show

David Ellefson's New Group The Lucid Debut New Song

Iron Maiden Get Animated For 'Stratego' Video

Royal Blood Recruit Colin Hanks For 'Hold On' Video

Clutch Debut New Song At Alaska State Fair

Metallica Stream Remastered Version Of 'The Struggle Within'

Rob Zombie Reveals 'Shadow Of The Cemetery Man' Video

Lynyrd Skynyrd In The Studio For 'One More For The Road' Anniversary