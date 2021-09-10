Bullet For My Valentine Go Visual With 'Shatter'

Bullet For My Valentine have shared a music video for their new track "Shatter." The song is the third single from their forthcoming self-titled album, which will be hitting stores on October 22nd.



The band had this to say about the track, "We're very excited for you all to hear our new track 'Shatter,'. It's one of our personal favorites and we're pretty sure it'll be one of yours. It's an absolute sledgehammer of a track with riffs for days. Let the head banging commence!"



Frontman Matt Tuck collaborated with creative director Fiona Garden and her husband, artist Ben Ashton on the visualizer video. Garden had this to say, "These hypnotic abstract visuals were then fed into the fearsome and instinctive creative machine behind 'Knives' and 'Parasite': editor Sara Faulkner and VFX artist Gabriel Thomas Ayache. The clip features, as always, the design edge of Carl Addy (ulcerboy.)"

Lead guitarist Michael "Padge" Paget said of the song, "I think it's the most ferocious side of Bullet For My Valentine that I've ever known. It's time for us to put out a really angry, heavy, aggressive record. I just can't wait to grimace on stage!" Watch the video below:

Related Stories

Bullet For My Valentine Unleash 'Parasite' Video

Bullet For My Valentine Release 'Knives' Video And Announce Album

Bullet For My Valentine Plotting Recording Studio Return

Bullet For My Valentine Plan Ferocious New Album

Bullet For My Valentine's Moose Returns With New Band

Bullet For My Valentine Member Asked To Join Ghost 2018 In Review

Bullet For My Valentine Release 'Not Dead Yet' Video

Bullet For My Valentine Member Asked To Join Ghost

Bullet For My Valentine Release 'Letting You Go' Video

News > Bullet For My Valentine