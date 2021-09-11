.

Mastodon Share 'Pushing The Tides' Video

Bruce Henne | 09-11-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Album cover art

(hennemusic) Mastodon are streaming a video for "Pushing The Tides", the lead single from their newly-announced double album, "Hushed And Grim."
Due October 29, the band recorded the project in their hometown of Atlanta, GA with producer David Bottrill (Tool, Rush, Muse, Peter Gabriel); the set features 15 songs, surveying sonic landscapes of rock, psychedelia, punk, metal, alternative, and prog while maintaining the group's strong musical identity.

Mastodon worked on the follow-up to 2017's "Emperor Of Sand" during a period following the loss of longtime manager, Nick John, who died while undergoing treatment for pancreatic cancer in 2018; as a result, an atmosphere of very real loss, loneliness, and longing permeates through the album as they musically say goodbye to their old friend and confidant.

Earlier this year, Mastodon issued a "Forged By Neron", a track from the "Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack", and recently delivered a livestream of a rare acoustic performance from the Georgia Aquarium.

The band launched a series of US appearances at last month's Psycho Festival in Las Vegas; they played Rocklahoma on September 5 ahead of sets at Ohio's Inkcarceration Festival and Virginia's Blue Ridge Rock Festival this week. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories


Mastodon Share 'Pushing The Tides' Video

Mastodon Captured Live at Georgia Aquarium Extended

Mastodon Unplugging For Livestream From Aquarium

Mastodon Share New Song 'Forged by Neron'

Slaves On Dope And Mastodon Stars Lead New Kings Of Quarantine Jam

Mastodon, Megadeth, Baroness Stars Cover Fleetwood Mac Classic 2020 In Review

Metallica, Mastodon, Corey Taylor Lead Alice In Chains Tribute

Mastodon's Full Adult Swim Festival Performance Streaming Online

Mastodon Recruit Scott Kelly For New Track 'Fallen Torches'

Anthrax, Alice In Chains, Mastodon Stars Jam Soundgarden Classic

News > Mastodon

advertisement
Day In Rock

Stone Temple Pilots and Bush Cancel Tour Due To Covid- Video From Metallica's Howard Stern Show Appearance Goes Online- more

Steve Perry Shares First Song From Christmas Album- Metallica and Miley Cyrus Rock Stern- Eric Clapton Unplugs For Lockdown Sessions- more

Foo Fighters Announce Surprise Club Show- David Ellefson's New Group The Lucid Debut New Song- Iron Maiden- more

Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH Scores 2nd No. 1- KISS Cleared Of Covid And Resuming Farewell Tour- Eddie Vedder- more

Reviews

Caught In The Act: Buckcherry

Richrath Project 3:13 - L.A. is Mine

The Blues: Eric Bibb - Dear America

Quick Flicks: Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band - Straight to You Live

Caught In The Act: Luke Bryan, Runaway June, and Dylan Scott

advertisement
Latest News

Stone Temple Pilots and Bush Cancel Tour Due To Covid

Video From Metallica's Howard Stern Show Appearance Goes Online

Iron Maiden Top UK Chart With 'Senjutsu'

Ghost Share Cover Of Metallica' 'Enter Sandman'

Mastodon Share 'Pushing The Tides' Video

Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell Shares 'Brighten' Title Track

The Agonist Premiere 'Remnants In Time' Video

Singled Out: Roses & Revolutions' Lower Than Low