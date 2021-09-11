Mastodon Share 'Pushing The Tides' Video

(hennemusic) Mastodon are streaming a video for "Pushing The Tides", the lead single from their newly-announced double album, "Hushed And Grim."
Due October 29, the band recorded the project in their hometown of Atlanta, GA with producer David Bottrill (Tool, Rush, Muse, Peter Gabriel); the set features 15 songs, surveying sonic landscapes of rock, psychedelia, punk, metal, alternative, and prog while maintaining the group's strong musical identity.
Mastodon worked on the follow-up to 2017's "Emperor Of Sand" during a period following the loss of longtime manager, Nick John, who died while undergoing treatment for pancreatic cancer in 2018; as a result, an atmosphere of very real loss, loneliness, and longing permeates through the album as they musically say goodbye to their old friend and confidant.
Earlier this year, Mastodon issued a "Forged By Neron", a track from the "Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack", and recently delivered a livestream of a rare acoustic performance from the Georgia Aquarium.
The band launched a series of US appearances at last month's Psycho Festival in Las Vegas; they played Rocklahoma on September 5 ahead of sets at Ohio's Inkcarceration Festival and Virginia's Blue Ridge Rock Festival this week. Watch the video here.
