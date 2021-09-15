Biffy Clyro Share New Song 'Unknown Male 01'

Biffy Clyro are streaming a new track called "Unknown Male 01". The song comes from their forthcoming new album, " The Myth of the Happily Ever After," which will arrive on October 22nd.
The project was recorded over six weeks in the band's rehearsal room at a farmhouse near their homes during the pandemic lockdown. Vocalist / guitarist Simon Neil had this to say, "This album is a real journey, a collision of every thought and emotion we've had over the past eighteen months.
"There was a real fortitude in 'A Celebration' but in this record we're embracing the vulnerabilities of being a band and being a human in this twisted era of our lives.
"Even the title is the polar opposite. It's asking, do we create these narratives in our own minds to give us some security when none of us know what's waiting for us at the end of the day?" Stream the new song below:
Biffy Clyro Remix Steven Wilson's 'Personal Shopper'
While She Sleeps Get 'Nervous' With Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil
Biffy Clyro Announce MTV Unplugged Album
Coldplay's Rare 'Amsterdam Sessions' Now Available- Mike Patton Cancels Shows For Mental Health Reasons- Allman Family Revival- more
Sammy Hagar To Rock Concert On Las Vegas Rooftop- Ozzy Osbourne Shares Lemmy Duet Of 'Hellraiser'- Thomas Rhett- more
Iron Maiden Score Top Selling Album In The U.S.- Foo Fighters To Play Surprise Show Tonight- Static-X, Fear Factory and Dope Tour- more
Stone Temple Pilots and Bush Cancel Tour Due To Covid- Video From Metallica's Howard Stern Show Appearance Goes Online- more
Electric Six - Streets of Gold
Jack Russell's Great White - Great Zeppelin II: A Tribute to Led Zeppelin
Sites and Sounds: Rockin' Fall Music Festivals
Richrath Project 3:13 - L.A. is Mine
Coldplay's Rare 'Amsterdam Sessions' Now Available
Mike Patton Cancels Live Shows For Mental Health Reasons
Allman Family Revival Tour Announced
Alice Cooper and The Cult Announce UK Coheadlining Tour
My Morning Jacket Share 'Love Love Love' With New Video
Biffy Clyro Share New Song 'Unknown Male 01'
Steve Vai Announces Massive U.S. Tour
Clutch Jam New Song At Blue Ridge Rock Festival