Alan Jackson Cowrites Song With His Daughter For Her Book

Alan Jackson has collaborated with his daughter Mattie Jackson Selecman on a new song called "Racing The Dark" that is being made available for a limited time with pre-orders of her first book.

In her book, "Lemons on Friday", Mattie shares the tragic story of her husband Be Selecman passing away from a traumatic brain injury just three weeks before they were to celebrate their first wedding anniversary.

She and her father Alan cowrote the song "Racing The Dark" and he recorded the track for the book. It is being offered for download for a limited time to fans that pre-order "Lemons On Friday" here.

The book will be published November 16, 2021 and it will include a foreword by Alan and wife Denise Jackson, a New York Times best-selling author herself.

Related Stories

Oak Ridge Boys Replacing Alan Jackson At Grand Ole Prix Show

Alan Jackson's Where I Come From Benefit Performance Streaming Online

Alan Jackson Leads Lineup For Hometown Benefit Concert

Alan Jackson Streams Song He Wrote For His Daughter's Weddings

Alan Jackson Returns With 'Where Have You Gone'

Alan Jackson Forced To Postpone Small Town Drive-In Shows

Alan Jackson: Small Town Southern Man Coming To DVD

Alan Jackson: Small Town Southern Man Documentary Released

John Mellencamp, Alan Jackson Lead Songwriters Hall of Fame

News > Alan Jackson