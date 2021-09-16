Cradle Of Filth Share Cinematic 'Necromantic Fantasies' Video

Cradle Of Filth have revealed the music video for their track "Necromantic Fantasies", which is the second single from their forthcoming album, "Existence Is Futile" (out October 22nd).
The band once again enlisted Vicente Cordero to direct the video, which was shot back-to-back with their previous clip, "Crawling King Chaos," but is remarkable different.
Dani Filth had this to say, "This is a very different video from its predecessor, sporting more of a narrative amid leaning back toward a dark Victorian gothic vibe, showcasing the second of many unique tracks on this, our 13th album.
"It's very cinematic, much like 'Crawling King Chaos,' but walking a much more 'dark faerytale' path. The director Vicente has done such an amazing job bringing the storyline together with the band and the incredible sets. It looks gorgeous. And the song is pretty good too!" Watch the video below:
Cradle Of Filth To Rock Iconic Venue For Halloween
Cradle Of Filth Announce Existence If Futile Album and Share Video
Cradle Of Filth Welcome New Member
Dani Filth Stars In New Horror Film Baphomet
Cradle Of Filth Launching Maledictus Athenaeum Comic Book Anthology Series
Cradle Of Filth To Declare 'Existence If Futile' With New Album
Cradle Of Filth Lose Member And Beginning Next Album
Cradle of Filth Announce North American Tour
Fallen Legion Stream New Song Featuring Cradle Of Filth Star
Guns N' Roses Share Pro Video Of Cut-Off Dave Grohl Jam- Rival Sons Announce Limited Edition Reissue- Dead & Co- more
Ozzy Osbourne Planning Major Surgery Soon- Coldplay's Rare 'Amsterdam Sessions' Now Available- Allman Family Revival- more
Sammy Hagar To Rock Concert On Las Vegas Rooftop- Ozzy Osbourne Shares Lemmy Duet Of 'Hellraiser'- Thomas Rhett- more
Iron Maiden Score Top Selling Album In The U.S.- Foo Fighters To Play Surprise Show Tonight- Static-X, Fear Factory and Dope Tour- more
Electric Six - Streets of Gold
Jack Russell's Great White - Great Zeppelin II: A Tribute to Led Zeppelin
Sites and Sounds: Rockin' Fall Music Festivals
Between The Buried And Me Member Tests Positive For Covid-19
Clutch Live Debut New Song 'Boss Metal Zone'
Tesla Member Sitting Out Fall Tour
Can't Swim Deliver 'To Heal At All, You Have To Feel It All' Video
Rush's Geddy Lee Receives APJ Lifetime Achievement Award
Cradle Of Filth Share Cinematic 'Necromantic Fantasies' Video
Alan Jackson Cowrites Song With His Daughter For Her Book
Lorne Behrman Tackles Child Sexual Abuse With New Single 'Sandcastles'