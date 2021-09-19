Ignite Return With New Frontman and Digital EP

Orange County, Ca veterans Ignite have released a brand new digital EP to introduce fans to their brand new lead vocalist, Eli Santana of Holy Grail fame.

The band's longtime frontman Zoli Teglas exited the band last year. The group have shared a music video for the title track of their new EP, "Anti-Complicity Anthem."

Bassist Brett Rasmussen had this to say, "The energy and positivity that Eli brought to the recording studio was contagious! It was an absolute breath of fresh air for all of us and reminded me of the early days of Ignite. I really can´t wait to take these songs on tour."

drummer Craig Anderson added, "Filming the video for Anti-Complicity Anthem gave us just a small taste of how fun it is going to be to play that song live and in front of people.

"It's been a while since any of us have played music in front of a crowd and we can't wait to get back on the road." Watch the video below:

