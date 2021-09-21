Bullet For My Valentine Delay New Album Release

Bullet For My Valentine have announced that they have pushed back the release of their new self-titled album because to Covid related manufacturing delays."
The band's label, Spinefarm Records, will now be releasing the new album on November 5th, instead of the originally announced October 22nd street date. The group had this to say, "Important update here regarding the release of our 7th studio album.
"Unfortunately due to covid related manufacturing delays, we have no choice but to push back the release of our self titled record to November 5th.
"It's important for us that you all be given the opportunity to experience this album at the same time, so as disappointing as it is to have to wait a little longer, we promise you it will be worth it.
"We want to thank you all for showing your support for this record so far! Stay tuned for more exciting news coming this week."
