Hemlock Announce Violence & Vic-Tour 2021

Las Vegas rockers Hemlock have announced that they will be returning to the road next month and have revealed the initial dates for their Violence & Vic-Tour 2021.
They are launching the tour in support of the two new studio albums that they released back in February, "KARMAgeDDoN" and "Violence and Victory."
Chad Smith had this to say, "Hemlock is beyond excited to be headed out on tour again! We missed everyone so much the last 2 years. We are ready to deliver the brand new Hemlock songs live along with the classics. We can't wait to headbang and smile with all of you every single night again."
"Hemlock had more unexpected free time than ever before...so we stayed focused and positive and wrote/recorded 22 brand new songs of heavy metal and hardcore groove anthems of truth and optimism!
"Our 2 new albums 'Violence & Victory' and 'KARMAgeDDoN' are by far the best material we've done to date. There were no rushed deadlines...no crunch time in the studio...just pure unadulterated Hemlock to the fullest.
"And it turned out sounding bigger than life because we had the legend Logan Mader mix and master the albums!" See the initial dates below:
Oct 14 Sioux City IA - The Marquee
Oct 15 Des Moines IA - Lefty's Live
Oct 16 Salina KS - Muse Ballroom
Oct 17 Kearney NE - The Otherside
Oct 19 Scottsbluff NE - Shot's Bar & Grill
Oct 20 Casper WY - Spotlight Lounge
Oct 21 Riverton WY - Bombers Bar
Oct 22 Rock Springs WY - The Park Lounge
Oct 23 Salt Lake City UT - The Royal
Oct 24 Idaho Falls ID - The Gem
Oct 26 Havre MT - Shamrocks Bar
Oct 27 Bozeman MT - The Filling Station
Oct 28 Butte MT - Covellite Theatre
Oct 29 Missoula MT - The Darkhorse
Oct 30 Great Falls MT - The Do Bar
Oct 31 Billings MT - America Event Center
Nov 1 Rapid City SD - Cave Collective
Nov 4 Greeley CO - Moxi Theater
Nov 5 Grand Junction CO - The Mesa Theater
Nov 6 Co.Springs CO - Sunshine Studios
Nov 7 Denver CO - The Roxy Theater
Nov 9 Quad Cities IA - To Be Announced
Nov 12 Waterloo IA - Electric Park Ballroom
Nov 13 Braidwood IL - Top Fuel Saloon
Nov 19 Dilworth MN (Fargo) - The Tak
Nov 20 Sioux Falls SD - Bigs Bar
Hemlock Announce 25th Anniversary Tour
Rolling Stones Preview 'Living In The Heart Of Love' Video- Metallica's Black Album Returns To Top 10- Dave Grohl Tour- more
Eddie Van Halen Home Town Tribute Approved By City Council- Volbeat and Ghost Teaming Up For Tour- Axl Rose- more
Sharon Talks Upcoming Ozzy Osbourne Biopic- KISS Expand 'Destroyer'- Ignite Return With New Frontman and Digital EP- more
Metallica Rock Intimate Club- Guns N' Roses Postpone Concerts- Ozzy Osbourne Celebrating His Birthday With Special Release- more
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Jackson Browne Rocks Phoenix
Rock Reads: Rainbow in the Dark: The Autobiography - Ronnie James Dio with Mick Wall and Wendy Dio
Electric Six - Streets of Gold
Jack Russell's Great White - Great Zeppelin II: A Tribute to Led Zeppelin
The Rolling Stones Preview 'Living In The Heart Of Love' Video
Metallica's Black Album Returns To Billboard Top 10
Dave Grohl Announces Storyteller Live Tour
NEEDTOBREATHE: Into the Mystery Hitting Theaters For One Night Only
Keith Urban To Receive 2021 CRB Artist Career Achievement Award
Society 1 Added To Static-X's Rise Of The Machine Tour
Singled Out: Wesley Stace's Where The Bands Are
Hemlock Announce Violence & Vic-Tour 2021