Hemlock Announce Violence & Vic-Tour 2021

Las Vegas rockers Hemlock have announced that they will be returning to the road next month and have revealed the initial dates for their Violence & Vic-Tour 2021.



They are launching the tour in support of the two new studio albums that they released back in February, "KARMAgeDDoN" and "Violence and Victory."



Chad Smith had this to say, "Hemlock is beyond excited to be headed out on tour again! We missed everyone so much the last 2 years. We are ready to deliver the brand new Hemlock songs live along with the classics. We can't wait to headbang and smile with all of you every single night again."



"Hemlock had more unexpected free time than ever before...so we stayed focused and positive and wrote/recorded 22 brand new songs of heavy metal and hardcore groove anthems of truth and optimism!

"Our 2 new albums 'Violence & Victory' and 'KARMAgeDDoN' are by far the best material we've done to date. There were no rushed deadlines...no crunch time in the studio...just pure unadulterated Hemlock to the fullest.

"And it turned out sounding bigger than life because we had the legend Logan Mader mix and master the albums!" See the initial dates below:

Oct 14 Sioux City IA - The Marquee

Oct 15 Des Moines IA - Lefty's Live

Oct 16 Salina KS - Muse Ballroom

Oct 17 Kearney NE - The Otherside

Oct 19 Scottsbluff NE - Shot's Bar & Grill

Oct 20 Casper WY - Spotlight Lounge

Oct 21 Riverton WY - Bombers Bar

Oct 22 Rock Springs WY - The Park Lounge

Oct 23 Salt Lake City UT - The Royal

Oct 24 Idaho Falls ID - The Gem

Oct 26 Havre MT - Shamrocks Bar

Oct 27 Bozeman MT - The Filling Station

Oct 28 Butte MT - Covellite Theatre

Oct 29 Missoula MT - The Darkhorse

Oct 30 Great Falls MT - The Do Bar

Oct 31 Billings MT - America Event Center

Nov 1 Rapid City SD - Cave Collective

Nov 4 Greeley CO - Moxi Theater

Nov 5 Grand Junction CO - The Mesa Theater

Nov 6 Co.Springs CO - Sunshine Studios

Nov 7 Denver CO - The Roxy Theater

Nov 9 Quad Cities IA - To Be Announced

Nov 12 Waterloo IA - Electric Park Ballroom

Nov 13 Braidwood IL - Top Fuel Saloon

Nov 19 Dilworth MN (Fargo) - The Tak

Nov 20 Sioux Falls SD - Bigs Bar

