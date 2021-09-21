Society 1 Added To Static-X's Rise Of The Machine Tour

Society 1 have announced that they have been added to the lineup of Static-X, Fear Factory and Dope's upcoming Rise Of The Machine North American Tour.

Matt Zane and company shared that they will be joining the trek for the first week beginning on February 21st in Portland, Or, through February 27th in Sacramento, Ca.

Zane had this to say, "I've known and toured with most of these guys in these amazing bands for 20 plus years. It's unreal we're all getting together in 2022 and still doing it. Really looking forward to getting back out there in support of the new album." See the dates including Society 1 below:

Feb 21, 2022 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

Feb 22, 2022 - Seattle, WA - Showbox

Feb 23, 2022 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater

Feb 24, 2022 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

Feb 25, 2022 - Boise, ID - Revolution Concert Hall

Feb 26, 2022 - Reno, NV - Virginia Street Brewhouse

Feb 27, 2022 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades

