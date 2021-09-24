Nirvana Expand 'Nevermind' For 30th Anniversary Reissues

(hennemusic) Nirvana will release a series of expanded 30th anniversary editions of their 1991 album, "Nevermind", on November 12th. Featuring the hits "Smells Like Teen Spirit" and "Come As You Are", the band's second album helped trigger a change in music culture as alternative and grunge music merged with the mainstream; it knocked Michael Jackson of the top of the US Billboard 200 and went on to sell more than 30 million copies worldwide, including 10 million in the US.

A total of 94 audio and video tracks -- 70 previously unreleased -- will be made available across configurations ranging from Super Deluxe Editions to standard digital/CD and single disc vinyl with bonus 7-inch.

In all formats, "Nevermind" is newly remastered from the original half-inch stereo analog tapes to high-resolution 192kHz 24-bit. Among the previously unreleased material exclusive to various versions of the "Nevermind" 30th Anniversary Editions are four complete live shows that document Nirvana's historic ascension on the concert stage - Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands (recorded and filmed on November 25, 1991 at the famed club Paradiso); Live in Del Mar, California (recorded on December 28, 1991 at the Pat O'Brien Pavilion at the Del Mar Fairgrounds); Live in Melbourne, Australia for triple j (recorded February 1, 1992 at The Palace in St. Kilda); and Live in Tokyo, Japan (recorded at the Nakano Sunplaza on February 19, 1992).

All four newly remastered live shows are included in the "Nevermind" Super Deluxe Editions, which will be available in both vinyl (8LPs - 180-gram black vinyl - all in premium tip-on jackets - plus the new 7-inch - A-side: "Endless, Nameless" / B-side: "Even In His Youth" and "Aneurysm") and CD+Blu-ray (5 CDs plus Blu-ray - Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands complete concert video newly remastered audio & video in HD).

Nirvana are previewing the packages with a video trailer and footage of a live performance of "Breed" from the 1991 Amsterdam concert. Watch it here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

