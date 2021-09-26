Pink Floyd Share Demo For 'Yet Another Movie'

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd are streaming a demo of "Yet Another Movie", a track from their 1987 album, "A Momentary Lapse Of Reason." The demo's arrival online is to promote Pink Floyd's forthcoming series of standalone editions of a remix of their thirteenth studio album following its inclusion in the 2019 package, "The Later Years: 1987-2019."

"I thought, this week, that we would put up the original demo, written by Pat Leonard and myself," says David Gilmour. "Pat and I met up at Astoria in September 1986, a couple of days after I had played on a Bryan Ferry track that he was producing. We had a glass or two of wine and jammed for hours. For some reason that I can no longer remember I had chosen the fretless bass as my instrument of the day. It turned into a beautiful song."

Updated from the original master tapes by Gilmour and Andy Jackson, the project saw the return of some of Richard Wright's original keyboard takes, and the re-recording of new drum tracks by Nick Mason in an effort to update the record's sonic environment.

"A Momentary Lapse Of Reason" will be available on Vinyl, CD, DVD, Blu-ray and digitally with Stereo and 5.1 mixes and, for the first time, the album will be presented in 360 Reality Audio, a new immersive music experience that closely mimics the omni-directional soundscape of live musical performance for the listener using Sony's object-based 360 Spatial Sound technologies, and in Dolby Audio and UHD in addition to 360 Reality Audio, all of which will continue with other Pink Floyd releases.

The remixed and updated package also features a new album cover using an alternative beds photo by Robert Dowling from the original album cover shoot directed by the late Storm Thorgerson.

The album will be available as single CD, CD +DVD set, CD + Blu-Ray set, 2 x 180gm LP set, the latter cut at half-speed at 45rpm for enhanced sound quality.

"A Momentary Lapse Of Reason" 360 Reality Audio, Dolby Audio and UHD versions will be available on October 19, while all physical formats will be available on October 29. Stream the demo track here.

