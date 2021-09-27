Alan Jackson Celebrates Ryman History With 'Where Have You Gone' Video

Alan Jackson has released a music video for his song "Where Have You Gone". The song is the title track to the country music star's latest studio album.

The video was directed by Peter Zavadil at the famed Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. Peter had this to say, "This is Alan's idea...capturing all of this incredible history that's happened here. The goal was to make the Ryman as much of a character in this as Alan is the artist onstage. This is a magical place."

Jackon shared, "The song kind of starts out like it's a lost love. I love what I call 'real country music,' and I just see it fading away more than I ever have," he explains. "I just wanted to say that." Watch the video below:

