David Lee Roth Kicking Off Residency With New Year's Eve Show

Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth has announced that he will be returning to Las Vegas to launch a new series of residency dates that will include five shows.
The shows will once again be taking place at the Mandalay Bay's House Of Blues in Las Vegas and Roth will be kicking things off with a New Year's Eve performance.
He will then take the stage again on New Year's Day (January 1st), followed by shows on January 5th, 7th and 8th. Tickets as set to go sale to the general public on October 2nd at 10AM PT.
The Citi Card presale will be beginning tomorrow, September 29th at 10AM, followed by Live Nation and other presales on Thursday (Sept 30th).
