.

David Lee Roth Kicking Off Residency With New Year's Eve Show

Michael Angulia | 09-28-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Original Residency promo courtesy Scoop Marketing

Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth has announced that he will be returning to Las Vegas to launch a new series of residency dates that will include five shows.

The shows will once again be taking place at the Mandalay Bay's House Of Blues in Las Vegas and Roth will be kicking things off with a New Year's Eve performance.

He will then take the stage again on New Year's Day (January 1st), followed by shows on January 5th, 7th and 8th. Tickets as set to go sale to the general public on October 2nd at 10AM PT.

The Citi Card presale will be beginning tomorrow, September 29th at 10AM, followed by Live Nation and other presales on Thursday (Sept 30th).

Related Stories


David Lee Roth Kicking Off Residency With New Year's Eve Show

David Lee Roth Turned Down Motley Crue Stadium Tour Offer

Gene Simmons Apologizes To David Lee Roth

David Lee Roth Streaming New Single 'Giddy Up'

Former David Lee Roth Guitarist Jason Becker Recovering

Former David Lee Roth Guitarist Jason Becker Hospital Update

Former David Lee Roth Guitarist Jason Becker Hospitalized

Former David Lee Roth Guitarist Jason Becker Requests Prayers For Health Struggle

Michael Anthony Wanted To Jam With David Lee Roth At Residency

How Van Halen's David Lee Roth Got Out Of Jury Duty

News > David Lee Roth

advertisement
Day In Rock

Judas Priest's Faulkner Has Emergency Heart Surgery- Alan Jackson Has Rare Degenerative Nerve Condition- David Lee Roth Residency- more

Tool Announce Massive U.S. And European Tour- Megadeth and Lamb of God Postpone Final Dates Of Tour- Guns N' Roses- more

Guns N' Roses Releasing New EP In Early 2022- Journey's Deen Castronovo Recovering Following Surgery- RHCP Tour- more

Guns N' Roses Release New Song 'Hard Skool'- Nirvana Expand 'Nevermind' For 30th Anniversary Reissues- Metallica- more

Reviews

Caught In The Act: Judas Priest Live 2021

Road Trip: United Arab Emirates: Dubai by Day

The Mangoes - Pale Blue Dot

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Jackson Browne Rocks Phoenix

Rock Reads: Rainbow in the Dark: The Autobiography - Ronnie James Dio with Mick Wall and Wendy Dio

advertisement
Latest News

Judas Priest's Richie Faulkner Has Emergency Heart Surgery

Metallica Share Pro-Shot Video From Rare Club Show

Walkways Release 'You Found Me' Video

The Darkness Unleash 'Jussy's Girl' Video

Alan Jackson Reveals That He Has Rare Degenerative Nerve Condition

NEEDTOBREATHE To Livestream Nashville Concert

Dance Gavin Dance Cofounder Leaves Tour For Rehab

Converge Share Video Of First Track From Collaborative Album