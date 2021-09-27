Judas Priest Jam With Metallica's Kirk Hammett

(hennemusic) Judas Priest were joined by Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett for a performance of the Fleetwood Mac classic, "The Green Manalishi (With the Two Prong Crown)", at the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, KY on September 26.

Judas Priest - who famously covered the tune on their 1979 album, "Hell Bent For Leather" - appeared just prior to Metallica's headlining set on the closing day of the weekend event.

Hammett - who played at Green's tribute concert last year ahead of its cinema screenings this past spring - performed the song with "Greeny", a Gibson 1959 Les Paul Standard that once belonged to the late rocker.

"A pretty special moment tonight with @kirkhammett from @metallica joining us for Green Manalishi," shared Judas Priest guitar tech Robb Philpotts on Instagram alongside a photo of Hammett with bassist Ian Hill and guitariost Andy Sneap. "I even managed to tick off a bucket list moment by getting a picture with Greeny before soundcheck. A huge thanks to Kirk for being very cool and his tech Justin for being even cooler. A pleasure gents." Check out video of the jam here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

