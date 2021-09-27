Judas Priest Jam With Metallica's Kirk Hammett

(hennemusic) Judas Priest were joined by Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett for a performance of the Fleetwood Mac classic, "The Green Manalishi (With the Two Prong Crown)", at the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, KY on September 26.
Judas Priest - who famously covered the tune on their 1979 album, "Hell Bent For Leather" - appeared just prior to Metallica's headlining set on the closing day of the weekend event.
Hammett - who played at Green's tribute concert last year ahead of its cinema screenings this past spring - performed the song with "Greeny", a Gibson 1959 Les Paul Standard that once belonged to the late rocker.
"A pretty special moment tonight with @kirkhammett from @metallica joining us for Green Manalishi," shared Judas Priest guitar tech Robb Philpotts on Instagram alongside a photo of Hammett with bassist Ian Hill and guitariost Andy Sneap. "I even managed to tick off a bucket list moment by getting a picture with Greeny before soundcheck. A huge thanks to Kirk for being very cool and his tech Justin for being even cooler. A pleasure gents." Check out video of the jam here.
Bad Penny Recruit Judas Priest's Rob Halford For New Single
Judas Priest Releasing Career Spanning Box Set
Judas Priest Plan Some Surprises For Upcoming Tour
Judas Priest Frontman Rob Halford Named Kentucky Colonel
Judas Priest Announce 50 Heavy Metal Years Tour Dates
Judas Priest's Rob Halford Wants To Collaborate With Babymetal
Former Judas Priest Member John Hinch Dead At 73
Judas Priest Reschedule 50th Anniversary European Tour
Judas Priest's Glenn Tipton Sells Half Of His Music Publishing
Metallica Perform The Black Album in Full- Judas Priest Jam With Kirk Hammett- Tool Announce Massive Tour- Megadeth- Guns N' Roses- more
Guns N' Roses Releasing New EP In Early 2022- Journey's Deen Castronovo Recovering Following Surgery- RHCP Tour- more
Guns N' Roses Release New Song 'Hard Skool'- Nirvana Expand 'Nevermind' For 30th Anniversary Reissues- Metallica- more
Rolling Stones Dedicate New Video To Charlie Watts- Journey's Deen Castronovo Undergoing Spinal Surgery Today- KISS Biopic- more
Caught In The Act: Judas Priest Live 2021
Road Trip: United Arab Emirates: Dubai by Day
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Jackson Browne Rocks Phoenix
Rock Reads: Rainbow in the Dark: The Autobiography - Ronnie James Dio with Mick Wall and Wendy Dio
Metallica Perform The Black Album At Louder Than Life Festival
Judas Priest Jam With Metallica's Kirk Hammett
Guns N' Roses Live Debut New Song 'Hard Skool'
Pierce the Veil's Vic Fuentes Gives Terminal Ill Fan Virtual Daydream
Tool Announce Massive U.S. And European Tour
Guns N' Roses Tour Now Going Down Under In 2022
Jason Aldean Releasing 30 Track New Album 'Macon, Georgia'
Killswitch Engage Unleash 'Us Against The World' Video