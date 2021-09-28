NEEDTOBREATHE To Livestream Nashville Concert

NEEDTOBREATHE have announced that fans will be able to witness their upcoming concert at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville via a special livestream via Veeps.

The special online event will be streamed live from the band's October 29th concert in Nashville that is part of their current Into The Mystery Tour and tickets for the livestream are available here for $11.

The tour, which features support from Switchfoot and The New Respects, kicked off earlier this month and is scheduled to wrap up in Atlanta, Ga on October 30th. See the remaining dates below:

September 28, 2021 - Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

September 30, 2021 - Chicago, IL - Radius

October 01, 2021 - Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

October 02, 2021 - Cleveland, OH - Nautica Pavilion

October 03, 2021 - Pittsburgh, PA - Robert Morris University - UPMC Events Center

October 07, 2021 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia

October 08, 2021 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

October 09, 2021 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17

October 10, 2021 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

October 12, 2021 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace Theater

October 14, 2021 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 15, 2021 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

October 16, 2021 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

October 17, 2021 - Charleston, SC - North Charleston Coliseum

October 19, 2021 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

October 21, 2021 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater

October 22, 2021 - Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre

October 23, 2021 - Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

October 24, 2021 - Oklahoma City, OK - Zoo Amphitheatre

October 27, 2021 - Memphis, TN - Memphis Botanic Garden

October 28, 2021 - Birmingham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

October 29, 2021 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

October 30, 2021 - Atlanta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

