NEEDTOBREATHE To Livestream Nashville Concert

NEEDTOBREATHE have announced that fans will be able to witness their upcoming concert at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville via a special livestream via Veeps.
The special online event will be streamed live from the band's October 29th concert in Nashville that is part of their current Into The Mystery Tour and tickets for the livestream are available here for $11.
The tour, which features support from Switchfoot and The New Respects, kicked off earlier this month and is scheduled to wrap up in Atlanta, Ga on October 30th. See the remaining dates below:
September 28, 2021 - Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
September 30, 2021 - Chicago, IL - Radius
October 01, 2021 - Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
October 02, 2021 - Cleveland, OH - Nautica Pavilion
October 03, 2021 - Pittsburgh, PA - Robert Morris University - UPMC Events Center
October 07, 2021 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia
October 08, 2021 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion
October 09, 2021 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17
October 10, 2021 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
October 12, 2021 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace Theater
October 14, 2021 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
October 15, 2021 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater
October 16, 2021 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena
October 17, 2021 - Charleston, SC - North Charleston Coliseum
October 19, 2021 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
October 21, 2021 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater
October 22, 2021 - Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre
October 23, 2021 - Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
October 24, 2021 - Oklahoma City, OK - Zoo Amphitheatre
October 27, 2021 - Memphis, TN - Memphis Botanic Garden
October 28, 2021 - Birmingham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
October 29, 2021 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
October 30, 2021 - Atlanta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
