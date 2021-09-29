Premiere: Them Evils' 'Remember My Name' Video

We are pleased to premiere the music video for Orange County, California rockers Them Evils' brand new anthemic single "Remember My Name".
While somewhat of a departure for Them Evils, "Remember My Name" continues the trio's tradition of bringing old and new school rock together into an infectious timeless sound that is all their own and is a riff-driven song that fans won't soon forget.
The track was co-written with Brian Howes (Young Guns, Hinder, Nickelback) and Jason Van Poederooyen (Simple Plan, Skillet) and recorded by longtime producer Jim Kaufman (Danny Worsnop, Dee Snider).
Vocalist/guitarist Jordan Griffin says that "'Remember My Name' is an extremely experimental song for Them Evils. We've never written anything this soft, heavy or catchy and jammed it into one song.
"When we wrote the song with Brian Howes and Jason Van Poederooyen there was no exception that the song would turn into something this amazing. With the help of Jim Kaufman, he took what we were imagining and turned it into a sonic piece that we are all extremely proud of."
Check out the vintage box themed video below!
