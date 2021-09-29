The Lumineers Share 'Brightside' Video

The Lumineers have premiered a music video for their latest hit single "Brightside". The song is the title track to the band's forthcoming album, which is set to be released on January 14th.

They recruited noted documentarian filmmaker Kyle Thrash to direct the music video that features the band performing a dance in an American Legion Hall.

The poignant video, directed by Kyle Thrash, explores love and relationships through real people of different ages, ethnicity, and orientations. The band appears in the video, performing at a dance in an American Legion Hall.



Wesley Schultz had this to say about the clip, "The 'Brightside' music video is like a documentary of the American love story. It features all real people - none of the people that appear in it are actors."

The single was released last week and quickly became the No. 1 most added song on Alternative Radio and had been streamed over two million times. Watch the video below:

