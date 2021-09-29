The Lumineers Share 'Brightside' Video

The Lumineers have premiered a music video for their latest hit single "Brightside". The song is the title track to the band's forthcoming album, which is set to be released on January 14th.
They recruited noted documentarian filmmaker Kyle Thrash to direct the music video that features the band performing a dance in an American Legion Hall.
The poignant video, directed by , explores love and relationships through real people of different ages, ethnicity, and orientations. The band appears in the video, performing at a dance in an American Legion Hall.
Wesley Schultz had this to say about the clip, "The 'Brightside' music video is like a documentary of the American love story. It features all real people - none of the people that appear in it are actors."
The single was released last week and quickly became the No. 1 most added song on Alternative Radio and had been streamed over two million times. Watch the video below:
The Lumineers Share First Song From New Album Ahead Of TV Performance
Kid Rock and The Lumineers Leads AXS TV's July 4th Concert Weekend
The Lumineers' Jeremiah Fraites Tributes Kurt Cobain With Nirvana Cover
The Lumineers Double Feature Coming To Movie Theaters
The Lumineers Share Their Version Of 'Silent Night'
The Lumineers' Wesley Schultz Introduces New Album With Video
The Lumineers Raise Over $600,000 With Colorado Gives Back
The Lumineers Colorado Gives Back Livestream Benefit
The Lumineers' Late Night TV Performance Goes Online
Judas Priest's Faulkner Has Emergency Heart Surgery- John Mellencamp and Bruce Springsteen Duet On 'Wasted Days'- more
Judas Priest Tour Postponed After Guitarist Hospitalized- David Lee Roth Kicking Off Residency- Rolling Stones- more
Tool Announce Massive U.S. And European Tour- Megadeth and Lamb of God Postpone Final Dates Of Tour- Guns N' Roses- more
Guns N' Roses Releasing New EP In Early 2022- Journey's Deen Castronovo Recovering Following Surgery- RHCP Tour- more
Premiere: Them Evils' 'Remember My Name' Video
Battle of the Band: Laura Nyro
Caught In The Act: Judas Priest Live 2021
Road Trip: United Arab Emirates: Dubai by Day
The Lumineers Share 'Brightside' Video
Baroness Letting Fans Pick Setlist For Intimate Fall Tour
Sodom Announce 'M-16 (20th Anniversary Edition)
Plush's New Album Coming Next Month
Premiere: Them Evils' 'Remember My Name' Video
Singled Out: Wilmah's Television
John Mellencamp and Bruce Springsteen Duet On 'Wasted Days'
Scorpions Announce New Album 'Rock Believer' And Tour Dates