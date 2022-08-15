Five Finger Death Punch And Brantley Gilbert Arena Tour

Five Finger Death Punch and country music star Brantley Gilbert are once again teaming up. This time they hitting the road together for a U.S. arena tour this fall.
Corey Marks will be supporting them on the trek that kicks off on November 9th in Grand Rapids at the Van Andel Arena and wrap sup on December 17th in Las Vegas at the Michelob ULTRA Arena.
Gilbert and Five Finger Death Punch previously teamed up together in 2019 for the song "Blue On Black," which also features Queens Brian May and Kenny Wayne Shepherd and was recorded to benefit first responders via The Gary Sinise Foundation.
Wed Nov 9 Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
Thu Nov 10 Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
Sat Nov 12 Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena
Mon Nov 14 Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center
Wed Nov 16 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
Thu Nov 17 Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena
Sat Nov 19 Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center
Sun Nov 20 Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Tue Nov 22 Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
Fri Nov 25 Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Sat Nov 26 Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena
Tue Nov 29 Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
Wed Nov 30 Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center Omaha
Fri Dec 2 Madison, WI - Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center
Sat Dec 3 Green Bay, WI - Resch Center
Mon Dec 5 Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
Wed Dec 7 Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena
Fri Dec 9 Grand Forks, ND - Alerus Center
Sat Dec 10 Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
Tue Dec 13 Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena
Thu Dec 15 Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Arena
Sat Dec 17 Las Vegas, NV - Michelob ULTRA Arena
Five Finger Death Punch Music and Merch
