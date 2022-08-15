Five Finger Death Punch And Brantley Gilbert Arena Tour

Tour poster

Five Finger Death Punch and country music star Brantley Gilbert are once again teaming up. This time they hitting the road together for a U.S. arena tour this fall.

Corey Marks will be supporting them on the trek that kicks off on November 9th in Grand Rapids at the Van Andel Arena and wrap sup on December 17th in Las Vegas at the Michelob ULTRA Arena.

Gilbert and Five Finger Death Punch previously teamed up together in 2019 for the song "Blue On Black," which also features Queens Brian May and Kenny Wayne Shepherd and was recorded to benefit first responders via The Gary Sinise Foundation.

Wed Nov 9 Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

Thu Nov 10 Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

Sat Nov 12 Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena

Mon Nov 14 Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

Wed Nov 16 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Thu Nov 17 Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena

Sat Nov 19 Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center

Sun Nov 20 Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Tue Nov 22 Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

Fri Nov 25 Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at The BJCC

Sat Nov 26 Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena

Tue Nov 29 Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

Wed Nov 30 Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center Omaha

Fri Dec 2 Madison, WI - Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center

Sat Dec 3 Green Bay, WI - Resch Center

Mon Dec 5 Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

Wed Dec 7 Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

Fri Dec 9 Grand Forks, ND - Alerus Center

Sat Dec 10 Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Tue Dec 13 Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

Thu Dec 15 Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Arena

Sat Dec 17 Las Vegas, NV - Michelob ULTRA Arena

Related Stories

Five Finger Death Punch Team With Iron Maiden For Legacy Of The Beast

Five Finger Death Punch Deliver New Song 'Times Like These'

Five Finger Death Punch Share New Song And Set Chart Record

Five Finger Death Punch Deliver IOU With New Album Announcement

Five Finger Death Punch Music and Merch

News > Five Finger Death Punch