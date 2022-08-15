.

Sleeping With Sirens Unleash Two New Songs

Keavin Wiggins | 08-14-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Sleeping With Sirens Album cover art
Album cover art

Sleeping With Sirens have released a new double single along with videos for the two new tracks "Let You Down" featuring Charlotte Sands and "Ctrl + Alt + Del".

Both songs come from the band's forthcoming studio album, entitled "Complete Collapse", which is set to be released by Sumerian Records on October 14th.

Frontman Kellin Quinn had this to say, "We're really excited to share with you two songs we're extremely proud of! One song features our dear friend and the amazingly talented Charlotte Sands the track is called "Let You Down"!

"The other is a track that kicks ass and will be an absolute banger of an opener for future tours! We loved it so much that we named our tour after it! Ctrl + Alt + Del.

"Enjoy! Let us know what track is your fav so far! 'Complete Collapse' coming soon!" Watch the "Let You Down" video here and the "Ctrl + Alt + Del" video below:

Related Stories


Sleeping With Sirens Unleash Two New Songs

Sleeping With Sirens Announce Summer Tour With Don Broco and More

Singled Out: 3REE With Sleeping With Sirens' Kellin Quinn

Singled Out: Written By Wolves And Sleeping with Sirens' Kellin Quinn

Karma Kids Recruit Sleeping With Sirens Kellin For 'Nightmare'

Sleeping With Sirens Music and Merch

News > Sleeping With Sirens

advertisement
Day In Rock

Queen of England Called On To Honor Black Sabbath- Sleeping With Sirens Unleash Two New Songs- Aerosmith- more

Megadeth 'Soldier On!' With New Single- Def Leppard Launch Second Leg Of Stadium Tour With Motley Crue- Nothing More- more

Rush's Geddy Lee And Alex Lifeson Reunite At South Park Concert- 25 Foot Ozzy Osbourne Goes On Tour- Rage Against The Machine Cancel Dates- more

Blink-182's Travis Barker Returns to Stage Against Doctor's Orders- We Came As Romans Replace Crown The Empire on Trinity Of Terror Tour- more

Anthrax Cancel Another Show Over Medical Concern- Dream Theater's John Petrucci Reuniting With Mike Portnoy On Expanded Tour- more

advertisement
Reviews

Sites and Sounds: Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

Caught In The Act: I Love The 90's Tour

5 Star: Alan Parsons - From the New World

Hot In The City: Steve Earle- Kings of Thrash (Megadeth)- More

RockPile: Spotlight on Cleopatra Records

Latest News

Queen of England Called On To Honor Black Sabbath

Sleeping With Sirens Unleash Two New Songs

Singled Out: A Cure For Love's Anor Londo, My Heart Burns for You

Aerosmith Stream 1993 Concert From The Vaults

Sonata Arctica Unplug 'I Have A Right'

Heart Of Gold Celebrate Album Release With 'September Sunburn' Visualizer

The Halo Effect Release 'In Broken Trust' Video As Album Arrives

Until I Wake Premiere 'hope ur happy' Video