Sleeping With Sirens Unleash Two New Songs

Sleeping With Sirens have released a new double single along with videos for the two new tracks "Let You Down" featuring Charlotte Sands and "Ctrl + Alt + Del".

Both songs come from the band's forthcoming studio album, entitled "Complete Collapse", which is set to be released by Sumerian Records on October 14th.

Frontman Kellin Quinn had this to say, "We're really excited to share with you two songs we're extremely proud of! One song features our dear friend and the amazingly talented Charlotte Sands the track is called "Let You Down"!

"The other is a track that kicks ass and will be an absolute banger of an opener for future tours! We loved it so much that we named our tour after it! Ctrl + Alt + Del.

"Enjoy! Let us know what track is your fav so far! 'Complete Collapse' coming soon!" Watch the "Let You Down" video here and the "Ctrl + Alt + Del" video below:

