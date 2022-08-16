.

Alice In Chains Announce Dirt 30th Anniversary Editions

Bruce Henne | 08-15-2022

Alice In Chains Album cover art
Album cover art

(hennemusic) Alice In Chains will release multiple 30th anniversary vinyl editions of their 1992 album, "Dirt", on September 23rd. The follow-up to the group's 1990 debut, "Facelift", was the Seattle outfit's first US Top 10 based on extensive touring and rock radio airplay for tracks like "Them Bones," "Down In A Hole" and "Rooster."

Produced Dave Jerden and Alice in Chains, "Dirt" went on to sell more than 5 million copies in the US alone. The 30th anniversary series features a remastered 2LP set that will be available in multiple packages, including a black vinyl edition (preorder here and a Walmart exclusive apple red variant pressing, with news that a band exclusive translucent orange variant has already sold-out via the band's website.

A limited edition "Dirt" box set delivers the 2LP black vinyl version alongside a resin figurine custom sculpted girl from the album cover as a vinyl topper and magnet, four show posters, a 24″ square poster featuring the album cover and band photo, four reimagined Dirt album cover prints, a Dirt hardcover book with never before seen photos, CD with remastered audio, and the album's five 7″ vinyl singles: "Them Bones," "Down In A Hole," "Rooster," "Angry Chair" and "Would?"

Read more and watch the "Rooster" video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Alice In Chains Announce Dirt 30th Anniversary Editions

News > Alice In Chains

