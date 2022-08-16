Memphis Music Hall Of Fame 2022 Induction Event Announced

The Memphis Music Hall Of Fame have announced that their 2022 Induction Ceremony will take place on Thursday, September 15 and will honor Booker T. Jones, Mavis Staples, Ronnie Milsap, Priscilla Presley, Billy Lee Riley, Fred Fors, Jim Gaines, and J.M Van Eaton.

Here is the official announcement: More so than virtually any other city in the world, Memphis celebrates a panoply of musical giants whose talent and achievements are a reflection of a rich diversity of genres. Through its annual Memphis Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, now celebrating its10th anniversary, eight additional world-changing legends are to be honored next month at a ceremony set to take place at the Cannon Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Memphis, bringing the roster of inductees to a total of 90. The Memphis Music Hall of Fame's program of inductions began in 2012 and continues to be administered by the Memphis Rock 'n' Soul Museum.



The roster of 2022 Inductees includes, in alphabetical order, blues and jazz artist, composer, arranger and educator Fred Ford, GRAMMY® winning producer and engineer Jim Gaines; Booker T. Jones, producer, arranger, author and keyboardist front man of the legendary Booker T. and The MGs as well as Ronnie Milsap, both a Country Music Hall of Fame inductee and a GRAMMY winner whose Memphis years were spent as keyboardist at American Sound Studios. Also set for MMHOF induction next month are Priscilla Presley, former Chair of Elvis Presley Enterprises and a booster of Memphis music for more than five decades as well as rockabilly standard-bearer Billy Lee Riley, an original Sun Records artists. This year's inductees also includes Mavis Staples, also a GRAMMY winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, noted as the voice of change at Stax Records plus J.M. Van Eaton, the singer and producer best known as the rock and roll drummer for Jerry Lee Lewis and on countless Sun Records sessions.



"Just as in previous years, this year's list of inductees is as diverse as Memphis music itself," said John Doyle, Memphis Rock 'n' Soul and Memphis Music Hall of Fame Executive Director. "Rock, soul, blues, rockabilly, even country are hallmarks of the 2022 roster, with many of these icons still doing what they do... creating great music."



Tickets for this year's induction ceremony, set for Thursday, September 15, are now on sale now for just $30 and are available at www.ticketmaster.com or the Cannon Center box office. A limited number of VIP Tickets (first five rows) are also available and come with added amenities such as a signed-and-numbered limited edition MMHOF 2022 commemorative poster or admission to attend the special pre-event VIP reception. This year's Inductees will join a current roster of iconic musicians including Isaac Hayes, Al Green, Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash, Sam & Dave, Roy Orbison, Justin Timberlake, Howlin' Wolf, Otis Redding, ZZ Top and many others.

